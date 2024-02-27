Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sandeshkhali row: Women point to sites where Sheikh Shahjahan allegedly exploited them (WATCH)

    Complaints registered with the NCST describe a pattern of exploitation by Shahjahan, alleging his demands for land concessions and threats directed at those who opposed him, including the release of saltwater into their fields.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 27, 2024, 9:03 PM IST

    In the ongoing turmoil in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, a distressing video has emerged, showcasing women indicating the locations where Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his associates allegedly subjected women to harassment and exploitation. Since February 7, Shahjahan has managed to evade arrest, sparking violent protests by villagers, predominantly led by local women, who accuse TMC leaders of widespread harassment and exploitation.

    Rajya Sabha Election 2024: Congress wins 3 seats in Karnataka, BJP in Himachal; results of UP awaited

    Accusations against Shahjahan and his associates include the torture of tribals in Sandeshkhali, particularly those perceived to have voted against the Trinamool Congress. The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has received reports, revealing instances of forcefully collecting wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) from affected individuals.

    The accusations extend to the illegal seizure of land from over a thousand tribal and non-tribal individuals, covering an extensive area exceeding 10 kilometers.

    The unrest in Sandeshkhali, situated on an island in North 24 Parganas, has persisted since February 8. The primarily female residents have taken to the streets, demanding the arrest of Sheikh Shahjahan, whom they accuse of encroaching upon their lands and converting them into fish farms.

    Adding complexity to the situation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had previously initiated an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) concerning a multi-crore ration distribution scam in West Bengal.

    Controversial CAA to be enforced soon, online registration portal ready for launch: Report

    In October last year, the former state minister Jyoti Priya Mallick faced arrest in connection with the scam and is currently incarcerated. The unfolding events underscore the challenges faced by the local population and the legal actions being pursued against those involved in alleged exploitation and corruption.

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2024, 9:03 PM IST
