Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit slammed colleague Shashi Tharoor for backing the Modi govt's restraint on Iran. Dikshit stated Tharoor lacks understanding, focuses on his UN pension over Nehruvian policy, and shouldn't be taken seriously.

Dikshit slams Tharoor's understanding of foreign policy

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Friday took a jibe at his colleague Shashi Tharoor for backing the Modi government's restraint against condemning the US-Israel attack on Iran, saying that the Kerala MP "shouldn't be taken seriously" since he takes a position without understanding the issues.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Intensifying his attack, he said that Tharoor, being a high-ranking United Nations official earlier, focuses on "pension and talking politely to others" instead of the Nehruvian foreign policy tradition. "I am of the opinion that he (Shashi Tharoor) doesn't have much understanding about things. If someone wants to take a position without understanding, he shouldn't be taken seriously. In my opinion, Tharoor's understanding and remarks on the issue don't represent those of a serious person," Dikshit told ANI.

'Silence on such events is a disadvantage'

"If we keep accepting things in silence, exceptions become practice (norm). In Venezuela, the US picked up its president from the country's territory. In Iran, they killed the head of state. Who will stop the US from doing this in other places if we maintain silence on such events? It is not any country's duty to intervene in the matter of another country, whether democracy exists there or not," he added.

The Congress leader further argued that the neutrality of nations in certain circumstances could reap disadvantages. "Every country looks after its interests. However, there are also larger principles at play, and if you don't take a stand, a time comes...when Hitler was reigning, many European countries decided not to say anything. But look at the consequences. If these circumstances occur, such neutrality can result in disadvantage," Dikshit said.

PM's silence vs. formal gestures

He emphasised the difference between a government official signing the condolence register, opened by the Iranian embassy in Delhi, on behalf of the Indian government and the Prime Minister of India staying "mum" on the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. "Book signing is one thing, but the Prime Minister staying mum on such an incident is another. The Foreign Secretary doesn't play a role in making foreign policy. It is the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister who are a reflection of a country's foreign policy. The timings matter," Dikshit said.

"If Shashi Tharoor can't understand this, it is up to him. But I come from a dignified tradition where Nehru curated our foreign policy. He might be a stickler to his ways of the United Nations, where the focus is on pension, talking politely to others," he added.

Tharoor's 'restraint as strength' stand

His remarks come after Tharoor supported the government's stand to act with restraint during times of such raging conflict, asserting that he would have advised the same to a Congress government. When asked about his article published in an English daily differing from his party's stand on India's diplomatic actions, Tharoor said that being in opposition allows one to take a moral stand, but advised that the government must practice "restraint as strength". (ANI)