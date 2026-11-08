On his 99th birthday, veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani received a special tribute from renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik at Puri beach, honoring his decades of dedicated service and monumental contribution to Indian political history.

Sand Artist Pays Tribute to LK Advani

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani turned 99 on Sunday, with renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik marking the occasion by creating a special sand sculpture at Puri beach and offering prayers for the veteran leader's well-being.

Pattnaik created a special sand sculpture to commemorate Advani's 99th birthday. He said that the veteran leader's contribution to the nation was a matter of great pride for India and expressed his desire to honour him through his artwork. The renowned sand artist also offered prayers to Lord Jagannath, seeking blessings for the senior BJP leader on the occasion of his birthday. Pattnaik reiterated that Advani's contribution to the nation was a matter of pride and said that he wished to pay tribute to the veteran leader through his sand art. "Bharat Ratna L.K. Advani ji is turning 99, which is a matter of great pride for India. Given the service L.K. Advani ji has rendered to the nation, we wish to honour him on his birthday through our art. We also pray to Lord Jagannath to bestow His blessings upon him," he said.

Political Journey and Legacy

Born on November 8, 1927, in Karachi (present-day Pakistan), Advani joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a Swayamsevak in 1942. He subsequently emerged as one of the prominent figures in Indian politics and played a significant role in the growth of the BJP.

Advani served as the BJP National President for three separate terms, from 1986 to 1990, 1993 to 1998, and 2004 to 2005, making him the longest-serving president in the party's history since its inception in 1980. He served as the Union Home Minister from 1999 to 2004 in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He also held the position of Deputy Prime Minister from 2002 to 2004.

In recognition of his contributions to the nation and his long-standing public service, Advani was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, by President Droupadi Murmu. One of the senior-most leaders of the BJP, Advani has played a significant role in shaping Indian politics over several decades. His political journey and contributions have remained an important part of the country's political history.

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