    Sanatana Dharma row: BJP's Annamalai dubs Udhayanidhi Stalin as South India's 'Pappu' - WATCH

    Amid the Sanatana Dharma row, Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai has dubbed Udhayanidhi Stalin as the "Pappu" of South India, akin to how Rahul Gandhi is referred to as "Pappu" in North India.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 5, 2023, 10:40 AM IST

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, has faced widespread criticism for his controversial remarks over his "Sanatana Dharma must be eradicated" statement. In response to these remarks, Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai dubbed Udhayanidhi Stalin as the "Pappu" of South India, akin to how Rahul Gandhi is referred to as "Pappu" in North India.

    In a statement made at Tuticorin Airport, Annamalai remarked, "Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks about Sanathana Dharma resemble Rahul Gandhi's comments about Modi's community. If North India's 'Pappu' is Rahul Gandhi, then South India's 'Pappu' is Udhayanidhi. Such rhetoric is detrimental to the India Alliance's voter base, which has already dwindled to a mere five percent."

    He further cautioned that if Udhayanidhi continues with such discourse, the India Alliance's vote percentage could plummet by up to 20 percent. Annamalai also pointed out that Udhayanidhi tends to elaborate on his ideas even in the face of objections, a practice that even the Congress party opposes.

    The controversy surrounding Udhayanidhi's speech has evidently sparked a significant reaction from political figures across the country, indicating the potential ramifications of such rhetoric on the political landscape.

    Meanwhile, on Monday, Udhayanidhi Stalin reiterated his stance stating, "I will repeat the same thing again and again." He clarified that his comments were directed at condemning caste differences and encompassed all religions, not just Hinduism. He accused the BJP of misrepresenting his words in light of growing opposition unity.

    "I am ready to face whatever cases they file against me. BJP is scared of the INDIA alliance and to divert that they are saying all this..." he said.

    The comments from Udhayanidhi Stalin come amid intense criticism from the BJP, with senior leaders referring to him as "Udhayanidhi Hitler" and labeling the INDIA alliance, of which his party, the DMK, is a member, as "anti-Hindu." The DMK is in power in Tamil Nadu in alliance with the Congress.

    The controversy surrounding the "Sanatana Dharma must be eradicated" remark has escalated, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah leading the BJP's criticism, accusing the INDIA alliance of "hating Hinduism" and launching an "attack on our heritage."

    Last Updated Sep 5, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
