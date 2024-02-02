Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sanatana Dharma remark lands Udhayanidhi Stalin in trouble; Bengaluru court summons Tamil Nadu CM's son

    Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udayanidhi Stalin, son of Chief Minister MK Stalin, has been summoned by a Bengaluru court over his controversial statement comparing Sanatana Dharma to diseases. The court issued the summons following a private complaint filed by Paramesh, and Udayanidhi is required to appear on March 4.

    Sanatana Dharma remark lands Udhayanidhi Stalin in trouble; Bengaluru court summons Tamil Nadu CM's son vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 2, 2024, 5:47 PM IST

    The Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udayanidhi Stalin, son of Chief Minister MK Stalin, has been summoned by a Bengaluru court in connection with his controversial statement comparing Sanatana Dharma to diseases like dengue and malaria. The court's decision comes after widespread condemnation and a private complaint filed by a Bangalore resident named Paramesh.

    The Special Court of People's Representatives in Bengaluru conducted a hearing on Friday regarding the private complaint, ultimately issuing a summons for Udayanidhi Stalin to appear in person on March 4. The summons served as a legal directive for his attendance at the court hearing in connection to the controversial statement that ignited nationwide outrage.

     

    The controversy dates back to September 4 when Udayanidhi Stalin made the contentious statement in Chennai, suggesting that Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated like an epidemic. The statement triggered a significant backlash and prompted Paramesh to file a private complaint, leading to legal proceedings against the Tamil Nadu Sports Minister.

    The order summoning Udayanidhi Stalin was issued by Special Court Judge J. Preet, following a hearing at the 42nd ACMM Court. The court's decision to summon him reflects the seriousness with which the legal system views such statements that can potentially incite discord among communities.

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2024, 5:47 PM IST
