Sanatana Dharma remark lands Udhayanidhi Stalin in trouble; Bengaluru court summons Tamil Nadu CM's son

The Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udayanidhi Stalin, son of Chief Minister MK Stalin, has been summoned by a Bengaluru court in connection with his controversial statement comparing Sanatana Dharma to diseases like dengue and malaria. The court's decision comes after widespread condemnation and a private complaint filed by a Bangalore resident named Paramesh.

The Special Court of People's Representatives in Bengaluru conducted a hearing on Friday regarding the private complaint, ultimately issuing a summons for Udayanidhi Stalin to appear in person on March 4. The summons served as a legal directive for his attendance at the court hearing in connection to the controversial statement that ignited nationwide outrage.





The controversy dates back to September 4 when Udayanidhi Stalin made the contentious statement in Chennai, suggesting that Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated like an epidemic. The statement triggered a significant backlash and prompted Paramesh to file a private complaint, leading to legal proceedings against the Tamil Nadu Sports Minister.

The order summoning Udayanidhi Stalin was issued by Special Court Judge J. Preet, following a hearing at the 42nd ACMM Court. The court's decision to summon him reflects the seriousness with which the legal system views such statements that can potentially incite discord among communities.