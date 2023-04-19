Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Same-sex marriages: CJI DY Chandrachud faces backlash for 'notion of man, woman not based on genitals' remark

    On Tuesday, the five-judge bench affirmed that the issue of same-sex marriage is complex and CJI Chandrachud noted that the "notion of a man and a woman is not an absolute based on genitals."

    Same sex marriages CJI DY Chandrachud faces backlash for notion of man woman not based on genitals remark AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 19, 2023, 4:23 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday (April 19) continued to hear petitions demanding legal recognition of same-sex marriages. However, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud is in midst of a Twitter storm for the observations he made during the first day of the hearing.

    On Tuesday, the five-judge bench affirmed that the issue of same-sex marriage is complex and CJI Chandrachud noted that the "notion of a man and a woman is not an absolute based on genitals."

    Karnataka Election 2023: Former CM Siddaramaiah to 'quit electoral politics' after upcoming assembly polls

    Addressing the bench, CJI Chandrachud said, “It is not the question of what your genitals are. It is far more complex, that's the point. So, even when the Special Marriage Act says man and woman, the very notion of a man and a woman is not an absolute based on genitals."

    The bench also comprised of Justices SK Kaul, SR Bhat, Hima Kohli, and PS Narasimha. After the observations, the Chief Justice of India is facing a backlash on Twitter with social media users brutally targeting him for his observations.

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath, Himanta Sarma in BJP's star-campaigner list

    Here's how social media users are targeting CJI DY Chandrachud:

    "Honorable #cjidychandrachud Since there is no absolute concept of a man or an absolute concept of a woman at all, can a male body imbued by female psychological instincts travel in Ladies Compartment without fear or punishment??," one user said.

    "As if world is short of problems, so now #cjidychandrachud like are creating new. What does he have to say about, Gender based reservation? Gender based rituals? etc…Also, wasn't it #SupremeCourtofIndia that talked about having more WOMEN in supreme court?."

    "#Science died a thousand deaths today. Uselessly tried to define the sex based on genitals for so many years...But here we are! It means there is no exact definition of a male and a female! #SupremeCourt ne kaha hai to thik hi hoga, #cjidychandrachud #RIPScience," another social media user said.

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2023, 4:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian mountaineer Baljeet Kaur tests positive for COVID-19; to embark on next climb after recovery AJR

    Indian mountaineer Baljeet Kaur tests positive for COVID-19; to embark on next climb after recovery

    Karnataka Election 2023 'He wrote poetry for Atiq Ahmad...' BJP slams Congress star campaigner Imran Pratapgarhi

    'Imran Pratapgarhi wrote poetry for Atiq Ahmad...' BJP slams Congress Karnataka Election 2023 star campaigner

    Karnataka Election 2023: CM Bommai hints PM Modi to hold nearly 20 rallies in poll-bound state AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: CM Bommai hints PM Modi to hold nearly 20 rallies in poll-bound state

    With Surat court dumping Rahul Gandhi's plea, will Congress field Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad? anr

    With Surat court dumping Rahul Gandhi's plea, will Congress field Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad?

    Punjab Police detain Amritpal Singh's wife at Amritsar Airport while trying to board London flight AJR

    Punjab Police detain Amritpal Singh's wife at Amritsar Airport while trying to board London flight

    Recent Stories

    Akshara Singh sexy video Bhojpuri actress Khesari Lal item song Paani Paani by Badshah is worth WATCHING RBA

    Akshara Singh sexy video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari's item song 'Paani Paani' by Badshah is worth WATCHING

    Indian mountaineer Baljeet Kaur tests positive for COVID-19; to embark on next climb after recovery AJR

    Indian mountaineer Baljeet Kaur tests positive for COVID-19; to embark on next climb after recovery

    IPL 2023: Gary Kirsten reveals why Gujarat Titans GT has been struggling to defend totals-ayh

    IPL 2023: Gary Kirsten reveals why Gujarat Titans has been struggling to defend totals

    Pakistan Minister Bilawal Bhutto to visit India in May, first since Nawaz Sharif in 2014 AJR

    Pakistan Minister Bilawal Bhutto to visit India in May, first since Nawaz Sharif in 2014

    What an incredible reception Delhi thank you CEO Tim Cook after opening Apple Saket store launch gcw

    'What an incredible reception, Delhi, thank you!': Tim Cook after opening Apple Saket store launch

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon