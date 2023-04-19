Same-sex marriages: CJI DY Chandrachud faces backlash for 'notion of man, woman not based on genitals' remark

On Tuesday, the five-judge bench affirmed that the issue of same-sex marriage is complex and CJI Chandrachud noted that the "notion of a man and a woman is not an absolute based on genitals."

The Supreme Court on Wednesday (April 19) continued to hear petitions demanding legal recognition of same-sex marriages. However, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud is in midst of a Twitter storm for the observations he made during the first day of the hearing.

On Tuesday, the five-judge bench affirmed that the issue of same-sex marriage is complex and CJI Chandrachud noted that the "notion of a man and a woman is not an absolute based on genitals."

Karnataka Election 2023: Former CM Siddaramaiah to 'quit electoral politics' after upcoming assembly polls

Addressing the bench, CJI Chandrachud said, “It is not the question of what your genitals are. It is far more complex, that's the point. So, even when the Special Marriage Act says man and woman, the very notion of a man and a woman is not an absolute based on genitals."

The bench also comprised of Justices SK Kaul, SR Bhat, Hima Kohli, and PS Narasimha. After the observations, the Chief Justice of India is facing a backlash on Twitter with social media users brutally targeting him for his observations.

Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath, Himanta Sarma in BJP's star-campaigner list

Here's how social media users are targeting CJI DY Chandrachud:

"Honorable #cjidychandrachud Since there is no absolute concept of a man or an absolute concept of a woman at all, can a male body imbued by female psychological instincts travel in Ladies Compartment without fear or punishment??," one user said.

"As if world is short of problems, so now #cjidychandrachud like are creating new. What does he have to say about, Gender based reservation? Gender based rituals? etc…Also, wasn't it #SupremeCourtofIndia that talked about having more WOMEN in supreme court?."

"#Science died a thousand deaths today. Uselessly tried to define the sex based on genitals for so many years...But here we are! It means there is no exact definition of a male and a female! #SupremeCourt ne kaha hai to thik hi hoga, #cjidychandrachud #RIPScience," another social media user said.