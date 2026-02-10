The Allahabad High Court has stayed the district court's FIR order against former CO Anuj Chaudhary in the Sambhal mosque survey violence case. The FIR was ordered by a CJM court over allegations a youth was shot during the clashes.

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday stayed the district court's order of FIR against former CO Anuj Chaudhary in the 2024 Sambhal mosque survey violence.

Background of the FIR Order

Earlier, in January, the CJM court in Sambhal ordered registration of an FIR against ASP Anuj Chaudhary, Inspector Anuj Tomar and several other police personnel over allegations that a youth was shot during the Sambhal violence. Soon after passing the order, CJM Vibhanshu Sudhir was transferred from Sambhal.

The Sambhal Mosque Survey Violence

The violent clashes erupted during a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh on November 19, 2024. The survey, ordered by the court and part of a legal process following a petition filed by senior advocate Vishnu Shanker Jain, sought to determine whether the mosque was originally a temple. Three people were killed, and nearly two dozen, including policemen and senior officials, were injured during the clashes. Police had to use tear gas and appeal to the stone pelters to control the situation.

Supreme Court Grants Bail

In October last year, the Supreme Court granted bail to three accused persons, Mohammad Danish, Faizan and Nazir, who were arrested for their alleged involvement in the violence. (ANI)