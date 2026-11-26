Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav has announced that the party will launch a separate election manifesto dedicated to women, addressing key issues like inflation and healthcare, while the party faces criticism from BJP leaders.

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) would release a separate election manifesto for women, SP MP Dimple Yadav said on Thursday while highlighting issues of inflation, healthcare, education, infrastructure and urban cleanliness. Speaking after the release of the party’s election manifesto, Dimple Yadav said, “Negative people only talk negative things. Look at inflation today, look at healthcare today, look at education today, or look at infrastructure, and all the filth spread across cities; the people in power will not speak on these issues but will keep making absurd statements. A special manifesto for women will be released separately by the Samajwadi Party.”

SP MP Iqra Hasan also said a separate manifesto for women was being prepared. “Another manifesto specifically for women is being prepared, and it will be placed before you all soon,” she said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday released the party's manifesto, "PDA Ka Prannpatra," stating that "Acche Din" promised by the BJP never came, while "Bure Din" are about to go away. The manifesto faced backlash from the BJP, where Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, "No matter how much the Samajwadi Party, Congress and INDIA alliance try to change their image, the people of Uttar Pradesh know the truth. The Samajwadi Party's promise of issuing three manifestos is simply an attempt to mislead voters with false promises."

SP MP Rajeev Rai expressed confidence that the manifesto would address the concerns of all sections of society and said the party hoped to begin implementing its promises within three months. "I don’t think there is anyone in society who would feel left out, or that they were not thought of. I thank our party’s national president for it. I hope that 3 months later, we will start working on the announcements which we made today. Our track record has been such that we have done 100 per cent of the work before time,” Rai said.

Meanwhile, Rai appreciated Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s statement amid seat-sharing talks between the two parties, describing it as a reflection of political maturity. He also criticised Congress MP Imran Masood, alleging he cannot think of himself as smarter than Kharge, who had the most political experience. “This is what maturity is. Our national president had spoken with maturity, and Kharge sahab too spoke up with maturity. If someone considers themselves more intelligent than Kharge ji, who has the experience of politics equal to their age, they should only be hurting themselves and the party,” Masood said. Kharge had told Congress MP Imran Masood to work collectively with the party, as collective efforts and action were essential for the party’s progress. “Imran Masood, whom I frequently hear on television, often speaks with great passion. However, we must focus on action rather than just words; the more we work together, the further we will progress. He is in Parliament, where he consistently fights for the party and strives to ensure that our positions are upheld,” Kharge said.

Meanwhile, hitting out at the Samajwadi Party, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya called it a "dhakosla patra" (sham document) which only aimed to corrut and loot. "I will not call this a manifesto of the Samajwadi Party; rather, I will call it a sham document ('dhakosla patra'). This is a manifesto aimed at empowering a system of loot, corruption, mafia, criminals, and rioters. From the promises they have made, it clearly appears like 'sau chuhe kha kar billi Haj ko chali'. In his desperation for power, Akhilesh Yadav ji has become so restless that he has opened an entire shop of lies. They know that in 2027 the Samajwadi Party is not coming to power and the BJP is not going anywhere, so they think, 'Let us just make false promises'; that is not going to work. The BJP and our NDA partners will return to government with a thumping majority," Maurya said. (ANI)