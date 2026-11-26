AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Azad Samaj Party leader Chandrashekhar Azad launched the 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha' in Lucknow, pitching a new Dalit-Muslim coalition to challenge the BJP and SP in the upcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): In the run-up to the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) president Chandrashekhar Azad launched a fierce joint offensive against both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) during a massive Constitution Day rally in Lucknow on Thursday.

Addressing the 'Bahujan Swaraj Sankalp Maharally' organised by their newly formed alliance, the 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha', the two leaders pitched their coalition, which plans to contest all 403 Assembly seats, as a definitive alternative for Dalits, Muslims, and backward communities.

Azad, who heads the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) and is the Nagina MP, is the front's chief ministerial candidate. He said a Muslim leader, whom he referred to as "Abdul," would sit alongside him as Deputy CM, and a second Deputy CM would come from the backward or most backward communities.

Owaisi took a dig at UP CM Yogi Adityanath and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav while appealing to voters to rally behind the front formed by the AIMIM and the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) as a new political alternative in the state. "Someone remarked that this is an alliance between the bearded and the moustachioed. And, in truth, it is. Now, I wish to address that clean-shaven face and the other clean-shaved head, you will not become the CM anymore; it will be someone with a moustache. We will not support the red cap (Lal Topi), we will not support saffron (Bhagwa). My request to you is to vote for the Samajik Parivartan Morcha... And my brother Chandrashekhar Azad, the face of the Samajik Parivartan Morcha is the Chief Minister," he asserted.

Projected as the alliance's Chief Ministerial candidate, Chandrashekhar Azad promised significant political representation and direct financial aid if the front comes to power. Outbidding rival parties, Azad promised a direct bank transfer of Rs 25,000 per woman, stating the funds would be redirected from the roughly Rs 7,000 crore he claimed the state government currently spends on "self-advertisements".

"If they offer Rs 20,000, I announce that we will provide Rs 25,000 per woman! The media asks us: 'Where will the money come from?' The debt was taken by the government, not by us. I want to tell you: the Rs 7,000 crore that the Chief Minister spends on self-advertisements, we will divert directly into the hands of women," he added.

Accusing the BJP government of shutting down over 25,000 schools, discontinuing backwards-class scholarships, and failing to introduce an industrial policy, Azad promised a return to constitutional governance over "bulldozer" justice.

Targeting SP chief Akhilesh Yadav over casteism and dynasty politics, Owaisi accused him of preaching against nepotism while promoting his own family at the expense of minority representation. Directing his criticism at the Chief Minister over voter deletions and past attacks on him and Azad, Owaisi claimed the incumbent's time in office was nearing an end. "Baba's days are numbered now," he said.

The rally also triggered a sharp exchange with senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, who earlier in the day made a veiled attack on Owaisi. Khan remarked that Owaisi had no larger goal than acting as a "spoiler" to prevent other governments from forming, calling it a "petty and shameful goal."

Responding to Khan's comments while speaking to ANI, Owaisi mocked the SP's inability to defeat the BJP across multiple state and national elections, adding that the SP refuses to introspect. "Samajwadi Party lost elections in 2014, 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024. They could not stop the BJP. What would you call this? Would you give them an Olympic gold medal? BJP is winning because of them, due to SP. From 2022 to 2025, SP contested Assembly elections in 13 states. They contested about 600 seats but won about 114; of these 114, a total of 111 were in UP. What team would you call them? ...They don't introspect," Owaisi remarked.

Meanwhile, Azad struck a more conciliatory yet firm tone, stating that while he respected Khan and understood his party compulsions, the SP had failed to unseat the BJP in 2017 and 2022. Extending an olive branch, Azad said, "I have told him even today that the doors of Samajik Parivartan Morcha are open; come and let's contest the UP election together and defeat them (BJP). You could not defeat them in 2017 and 2022. Samajik Parivartan Morcha will defeat them"

Describing their partnership, formally announced on November 12, as a "meeting of hearts" (dilon ka milaap), Owaisi expressed confidence that the massive turnout in Lucknow signalled strong momentum for the Dalit-Muslim combine ahead of the 2027 polls.

The Samajik Parivartan Morcha was formally announced in Lucknow on November 12 by Owaisi and Azad. The two parties have declared their intention to contest all 403 Assembly constituencies together, with Azad projected as the alliance’s chief ministerial face. They have also indicated that the platform remains open to other political parties willing to join their effort.

The decision to project Azad as the chief ministerial candidate is central to the alliance’s political positioning. It places a prominent Dalit leader at the forefront of a partnership with a major Muslim political figure, giving the Morcha an opportunity to present itself as a broader coalition centred on social justice and political representation.

For Owaisi, the partnership provides an opportunity to expand AIMIM’s political footprint in Uttar Pradesh, where the party has yet to emerge as a major electoral force. The alliance seeks to consolidate Dalit and Muslim communities on a common political platform ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Uttar Pradesh will hold the assembly elections in 2027, with a major contest expected between the two most prominent parties, Bharatiya Janata Party and Samajwadi Party. Congress, in alliance with the SP, is looking to make a comeback in Uttar Pradesh and is eyeing a win in the 2027 elections. In the 2022 polls, the Congress managed just two seats out of the 399 contested. AIMIM could not open its account in 2022 and is looking to consolidate Muslim votes and replicate its performance from the 2025 Bihar elections.