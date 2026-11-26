The Ministry of Railways won the Silver Prize at the 45th India International Trade Fair for its pavilion showcasing modern infrastructure, including the new Vande Bharat Sleeper train, under the theme Vikas aur Virasat at Bharat Mandapam.

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): The Ministry of Railways has been awarded the Silver Prize for its pavilion at the 45th India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2026, held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, under the theme "Vikas aur Virasat". The Indian Railways pavilion received widespread appreciation from visitors and jury members for showcasing the country's rapid progress in modern rail infrastructure, cutting-edge engineering and passenger-centric amenities.

A major highlight of the exhibition was the showcase of the newly launched Vande Bharat Sleeper train, designed to enhance long-distance overnight travel with improved safety, comfort and contemporary onboard facilities. The pavilion also featured an impressive display of various train models operated across the Indian Railways network. The recognition underscores Indian Railways' continued commitment to blending heritage with innovation while delivering faster, safer and world-class rail connectivity to citizens across the country.

According to the release, the 45th edition of IITF 2026, organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), is being held at Bharat Mandapam from November 14 to 27. Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal inaugurated the fair on November 13 as the Chief Guest. The inauguration ceremony also featured an Odissi performance by Padma Shri awardee Guru Madhavi Mudgal and her group.

With the theme 'Vikas aur Virasat', the fair brings together more than 3,500 exhibitors from India and abroad across 17 halls, covering over 1,00,000 square metres of exhibition space. It has participation from 32 States and Union Territories and 51 Central Ministries, Government Departments, PSUs and Public Sector Banks. Bihar, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh are the Partner States, while Assam, Delhi, Jharkhand and West Bengal are the Focus States. Participating States and Union Territories are showcasing their regional products, local industries, traditional crafts, culture, tourism potential and development initiatives. International participation includes 11 countries, with pavilions featuring exhibitors from Thailand, Iran, Ghana, Nepal, Afghanistan, the UAE, Turkey, China, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, providing opportunities for international business engagement and trade linkages.