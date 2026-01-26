SP MP Dimple Yadav wrote to the Mainpuri DM over delays and irregularities in the voter list revision. She urged prompt action, while SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav dismissed the entire Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process as a 'gimmick to stay in power'.

SP MP Flags Delays and Irregularities

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP from Mainpuri, Dimple Yadav, has written to the District Magistrate (DM) raising serious concerns over delays and procedural irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists. Dimple Yadav stated that the second phase of the SIR campaign commenced ten days late, disrupting the overall, mandated schedule. The letter highlighted that notices for no-mapping voters are being issued at a very slow pace. The district administration reportedly began work with a delay of about 10 days, and under the current system, each Assistant Electoral Registration Officer can issue only about 150 notices per day. She urged that the notices for the second phase be issued promptly and that the system be improved to enable more notices to be issued and resolved daily. She called on the administration to take immediate, concrete action to ensure that the objectives of the SIR campaign are not affected.

Ram Gopal Yadav Calls SIR a 'Gimmick'

Earlier, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav in Mainpuri asserted that there is no need for conducting SIR in the country and labelled the ongoing process as "gimmicks to stay in power." The Samajwadi MP further declared that if someone comes to power through acts of gimmicks, then Nepal and Bangladesh-like consequences will be reflected in the country. "There was no need for the SIR at all... Did the SIR happen before 2014?.. These are all gimmicks to stay in power. I had also said in the all-party meeting that if someone comes into power in a normal manner through votes, no one opposes it, but if someone comes into power through gimmicks, people have seen the consequences in Nepal and Bangladesh..." said Yadav.

UP Election Official Outlines SIR Process

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa on Friday announced that notices are being sent to voters whose details in the 2026 Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls do not match those in the 2003 records. In addition to the online portal, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are delivering physical notices directly to voters.

Documentation rules vary by birth date: those born before July 1987 only need their own records, while younger voters must also provide parental records. Proof of birth or residence can be established using one of 13 documents, including Birth Certificates, Passports, Aadhaar, or specific government ID cards. Aadhaar usage follows specific 2025 guidelines, and certain excerpts from the Bihar SIR voter list are also accepted as valid proof, the UP CEO said.

The claims and objections period for the SIR exercise in Uttar Pradesh began on January 6 and will run until February 6. The final publication of Uttar Pradesh's electoral roll will be done on March 6. According to the SIR bulletin on Friday, the State Election Commission has received a total of 18,764 claims and objections for inclusion of electors and 106 claims for exclusion from the political parties. (ANI)