UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak took a swipe at the Samajwadi Party, calling them 'power-hungry' and accusing them of doing nothing for the poor, Dalits, or Backwards. Other UP ministers echoed this, criticising the SP's stance on the Women's Reservation Bill.

SP 'Power-Hungry', Has Done Nothing for Poor: Brajesh Pathak

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday took a swipe at the Samajwadi Party (SP), saying that the party hasn't done anything for the poor, Dalits, or Backwards Class communities, further noting that they are just power-hungry people. Speaking to the reporters, he said, "This is the double character of the Samajwadi Party. Today, the people of the state heard from the members of the House themselves how sister Kumari Mayawati was tortured by the goons of the Samajwadi Party under the protection of the government. Today, the people of the state understand this very well. They only make the excuse of PDA. They have nothing to do with the poor, backward or Dalits. This (Samajwadi Party) is just a group of power-hungry people."

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Ministers Slam SP's 'Anti-Women' Stance on Reservation Bill

Uttar Pradesh Minister Rajni Tiwari echoed a similar sentiment, saying that the nation has seen how double-minded the people of the Samajwadi Party are after they stood against the passing of the Nari Shakti Vandan Act Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha while advocating for it in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly now. "When the Nari Shakti Vandan Act Amendment Bill came up in the Lok Sabha, they did not allow it to be passed, but here in the Assembly, these people say it should be passed. The entire world and country saw how double-minded the people of the SP, Congress, and INDI alliance are. They are anti-women," she said.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad Ansari said that it is "unfortunate" that the Samajwadi Party is still opposing the Women's Reservation Bill, accusing them of not being willing to empower women in the country. "The special session called today in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly will certainly be supported by anyone who wants to empower women. However, the Samajwadi Party is still opposing this special session, which is very unfortunate. This shows that the Samajwadi Party has no interest in empowering half the country's population. The empowerment of women was to be done through the House of Parliament, but the Congress and the Samajwadi Party opposed it," he said.

The special session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Thursday passed the censure motion against the opposition on the Women's Reservation Bill. (ANI)