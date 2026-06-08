A dispute over feeding stray dogs in Indore's Usha Nagar escalated into a massive clash involving up to 200 people. Police intervened and an FIR for 'attempt to murder' was lodged by one of the parties involved in the altercation.

Dispute Over Feeding Stray Dogs

A dispute between two groups in Usha Nagar, Indore escalated into a physical clash on Sunday night, drawing a crowd of nearly 200 people and prompting police to register an FIR, officials said.

Advocate Shanu Dighe, who was also targeted in the violence, alleged that the incident stemmed from a dispute over feeding stray dogs involving Virendra Shendge, the Assembly constituency in-charge.

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Police Register Attempt to Murder FIR

Annapurna Division Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Shivendu Joshi stated, "The Annapurna police station received information at night regarding a dispute between two groups in the Usha Nagar area. The altercation began with a verbal argument and escalated into a physical clash. The police arrived at the scene immediately, where approximately 100 to 200 people had gathered."

After a medical examination, one of the parties lodged an FIR, which was registered under the 'attempt to murder' section. "The following morning, after a medical examination was conducted, one of the parties registered an FIR at the station. Since the facts indicated an attempt to murder, the FIR was registered under that section," the ACP added.

Cross-Complaints Filed

ACP Dighe further informed that the FIR was lodged by Jayani Agar, who was present at the scene and involved in the incident, naming six to seven accused persons. The opposing group, which also faced a similar incident, has submitted a separate complaint.

"Meanwhile, the opposing party, which also faced a similar incident, has submitted an application; the police will investigate this matter and ensure appropriate legal action follows. An incident of stone-pelting has also come to light; an application regarding this has been submitted, and legal action is being taken on that matter as well," ACP Joshi said.

Advocate Alleges Vandalism

Meanwhile, Advocate Shanu Dighe alleged that a group of around 50-70 people, including Chetan Patil, Suyash Agar, Paramveer Rathore, Nitesh, and Dheeraj, barged into his house and vandalised vehicles parked outside.

Dighe said, "In the morning, some boys arrived--Chetan Patil, Suyash Agar, Paramveer Rathore, Nitesh, Dheeraj, and at least fifty to seventy of their associates. They barged into my house and completely smashed the two vehicles parked outside. They entered the house and smashed the two-wheeler parked inside."

Attack Linked to Stray Dog Issue

Though he does not personally know the assailants, Dighe claimed the incident stemmed from a dispute over feeding stray dogs involving Virendra Shendge, the Assembly constituency in charge. "I don't know them personally. There was a dispute last night involving a person, Virendra Shendge, over feeding stray dogs, and they took revenge on me for that... Virendra and I are acquaintances... The dispute was that the other party were dog lovers."

He further alleged that the disagreement was with Nitesh regarding feeding the dogs, where, later, he called his associates and assaulted Shendge. "There was a disagreement with Nitesh regarding feeding the dogs. He called his associates... and they assaulted Virendra Shendge just as we were passing by... Virendra Shendge is the Assembly constituency in charge," Dighe said. (ANI)