Opposition MPs questioned the government over fuel and LPG shortages amid the Middle East crisis. SP's Neeraj Maurya and Congress's Pramod Tiwari demanded action, contrasting with Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's assurance of stable energy supplies.

Opposition Raises Fuel Shortage Concerns

As the military escalation in the Middle East enters its second week and the subsequent disruption of maritime traffic on the Strait of Hormuz, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Neeraj Maurya on Tuesday called on the government to address the fuel concerns on a war-footing basis Speaking to ANI outside parliament in response to a post of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Maurya asked, "If this is true, then is the news of shortage false? If yes, then action should be taken against it."

"If there is a shortage, then it should be immediately resolved wherever the issue is arising," he said.

The Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry is "entirely responsible" for Indians facing a "shortage" of supply of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for their daily cooking needs, amid the West Asia conflict, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said on Tuesday.

"First, this government increases the prices of commercial and domestic LPG. The war has been going on for nine or ten days, and there is a gas shortage. Along with this, there is an instruction that domestic gas will not be booked before 25 days in cities. For this shortage, the Petroleum Ministry of the Government of India is entirely responsible," Tiwari told ANI outside Parliament.

Government Assures Stable Energy Supply

Earlier, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has informed that India's energy imports are in "full flow from alll non-Hormuz routes" at present, and all requirements of citizens are also being met.

"In my excellent interaction with members of the media fraternity today, we discussed how India is navigating the trilemma of energy availability, affordability and sustainability even in the face of the current geopolitical challenges. Energy imports into the country are in full flow from all Non-Hormuz routes. The energy requirements of our citizens are being fully met. India is in a comfortable position. There is no room for anxiety or speculation in this regard," Hardeep Singh Puri wrote on 'X' earlier in the month.

Ministry Takes Action to Boost LPG Production

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas issued orders to oil refineries to increase Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) production and directed that such additional output be channelled specifically for domestic use. This decision follows recent geopolitical disruptions that created constraints on the global fuel supply chain.

The government prioritised domestic LPG supply to households to ensure energy security for citizens amidst the ongoing uncertainty in the global oil and energy market due to West Asia crisis. (ANI)