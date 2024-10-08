Haryana Election 2024 Results: Social media flooded with 'jalebi' memes as BJP eyes hat-trick

The term 'jalebi' trended on social media during the Haryana election results, stemming from a Congress leader's rally speech. The internet was flooded with memes using 'jalebi' in reference to the unexpected election outcome.

As the counting of votes in Haryana took an interesting turn, a complete opposite of what the exit polls predicted, the internet was flooded with memes and the most talked about word on social media remained 'jalebi'.

As the early leads came in on October 8, Congress workers began celebrating in Haryana with dhols and jalebis. Major exit polls had also predicted a victory for Congress in Haryana but hours into the counting of votes, BJP zoomed ahead and crossed the majority mark of 46 in the 90-member Assembly.

The term 'jalebi' became one of the top trends on X. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a rally in Haryana took a dig at PM Narendra Modi and business magnates Adani and Ambani with a reference to the popular Indian sweet 'jalebi'. Gandhi applauded the regional jalebi and jokingly proposed that it be transferred to other nations, like as America and Japan.

with people taking potshots on Congress for celebrating their early win.

