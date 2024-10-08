CM Nayab Singh Saini thanks Haryana, pledges to advance state under PM Modi's vision

Saini, who took over as chief minister from Manohar Lal Khattar in March, won Ladwa by a margin of 16,054 votes, defeating Congress candidate Mewa Ram. The BJP's victory marks a significant moment in Haryana's political landscape, especially as exit polls had predicted a Congress resurgence in the state.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday (October 8) expressed his gratitude to the people of the state as the BJP edged closer to securing a historic third consecutive term in the assembly elections. With the vote count trends clearly favoring the BJP, Saini vowed to continue advancing Haryana under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to reporters after securing a victory from the Ladwa constituency, Saini said, "I thank the 2.8 crore people of Haryana for putting a stamp on our work. This is all thanks to PM Modi. We are moving forward under his leadership. He spoke to me and gave his blessings. I had faith that the poor, farmers, and youth of Haryana would stand by me."

Saini, who took over as chief minister from Manohar Lal Khattar in March, won Ladwa by a margin of 16,054 votes, defeating Congress candidate Mewa Ram. The BJP's victory marks a significant moment in Haryana's political landscape, especially as exit polls had predicted a Congress resurgence in the state.

Manohar Lal Khattar, now a minister in the BJP-led central government, also weighed in, calling the results a clear rejection of the Congress. "The people have rejected the Congress. The public has shown that PM Modi's policies have had a positive impact," Khattar said.

The BJP's likely victory defies exit poll projections, which had forecast a Congress comeback after a decade. Initial trends on counting day also leaned in the Congress's favor before the BJP surged ahead.

Earlier, the Congress raised concerns about a delay in the Election Commission's website updates, claiming the "real trends" were not being reflected. In response, the Election Commission dismissed the allegations, maintaining that the counting process was being conducted according to the rules.

