Congress leader Salman Khurshid, part of India’s all-party delegation in Japan, said the global response to Operation Sindoor has been very satisfying, with unqualified support for India’s anti-terror efforts and future cooperation underway.

Tokyo: Congress leader Salman Khurshid asserted that the response has been "very" satisfying from the global community and there is unqualified support for India in its fight against terrorism during Operation Sindoor global outreach.

Speaking to ANI, Khurshid, who is part of the all-party delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, pointed out that foreign countries are fully sensitised to New Delhi's concern and are willing to support.

Stressing the future course of action in the coming times, he said, "The response has been very satisfying...on (the fight against) terrorism, there is unqualified support for India...the question now is what is next...we need to see what the next step we can take...in countries we are visiting now, we want to make sure that they are fully sensitised to our concern and they are willing to support what is reasonable and viable in times to come...we hope that this will help us to plan out things in the future," Khurshid said.

Further highlighting New Delhi's role in putting an end to the hostilities with Pakistan, Congress leader Khurshid said that Islamabad still needs to do a lot of things to convince India that they intend to do the right thing in the future.

"We stepped in and accepted the offer to end the hostilities but the future is unclear, both for us and for them. What are the steps that we need to take in the future? There is still something more that needs to be done by Pakistan to ensure that they can convince us that they now intend to do the right thing," he added.

"We have only laid the ground for future cooperation that we can get from countries like Japan. With their empathy and sympathy having been expressed, we will have to do more on this as things unfold," the Former External Affairs Minister added.

On Thursday, India's All Party Parliamentary Delegation, led by Sanjay Kumar Jha, met Takashi Endo, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on National Security, Japan and emphasised India's resolute commitment to combat terrorism.

India's All-Party Parliamentary Delegation also met Yoshihide Suga, Former Prime Minister of Japan, Vice President of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Chairman of the Japan-India Association.

As per the Indian Embassy in Japan, Yoshihide reaffirmed Japan's support for India in its fight against terrorism.

In a post on X, he said, "The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation from India, led by Hon'ble MP Shri Sanjay Kumar Jha, met with H.E.

Mr Yoshihide Suga, Former Prime Minister of Japan, Vice President of LDP and Chairman of the Japan India Association. India's commitment to combating cross-border terrorism was reaffirmed. HE Mr Suga reiterated Japan's strong commitment to support India in its fight against terrorism."

Earlier, India's All-Party Delegation interacted with leading Japanese think tanks in Tokyo and briefed them on India's zero tolerance for terrorism.

As per India's Embassy in Tokyo, the participants supported India's fight against terrorism.

In a post on X, India's embassy to Japan stated, “All-Party Parliamentary Delegation interacted with leading Japanese think tanks in Tokyo and briefed them on India's zero tolerance for terrorism. Regional security challenges, including state-backed terrorism, were discussed during the interactive session. Participants expressed strong support for India's fight against terrorism.”

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held talks with Takehiro Funakoshi, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan for the Foreign Secretary-Vice Minister Dialogue in Tokyo.