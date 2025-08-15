Congress leader Salman Khurshid criticised the RSS for not hoisting the Indian flag for 52 years, challenging its role in the freedom struggle, a day after PM Modi praised the organisation during his Independence Day speech.

On Friday, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid questioned the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for not hoisting the Indian national flag for 52 years. His remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the organisation during his 79th Independence Day address. Khurshid said that the RSS had no role in the freedom struggle and even opposed the Quit India Movement. “They didn’t hoist the Tiranga for 52 years. They had urged people to join the British Army to fight the Azad Hind Fauj. They had no contribution to the freedom movement,” he alleged. He added, "There are two views about RSS in the country. One is our view, and the other is PM Modi and his allies' view. There is a huge difference between the two views, so I believe we should not touch that issue on such an auspicious day…"

The Congress leader further claimed that the RSS had not believed in the Constitution or the national flag for many years. He demanded, “They should explain why they did not hoist the Tiranga for those 52 years. Sardar Patel had banned them. They must give an account for that.”

His remarks followed PM Modi’s speech from the Red Fort, where the Prime Minister lauded the RSS for completing 100 years. Modi called it the “biggest NGO in the world” and praised its dedication to the service of the nation. He said, “With the resolve of ‘vyakti nirman se rashtra nirman’ (nation-building through character-building), swayamsevaks have dedicated their lives to Maa Bharati.”

Earlier in the morning, PM Modi hoisted the national flag at the Red Fort and addressed the nation, highlighting achievements, challenges, and future goals. His praise for the RSS sparked sharp political reactions from the opposition, with Khurshid’s comments adding to the political debate.

This exchange has reignited a long-standing ideological clash between the BJP-RSS and the Congress over the role of the RSS in India’s history and its position during the freedom movement.