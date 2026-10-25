Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan condemned Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge for his disrespectful remarks regarding PM Modi's late father, calling for accountability for the use of undignified language in political discourse.

Chouhan Criticizes Kharge's Remarks

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday hit back at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over his "baap" remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged the latter to exercise restraint in using what he called "undignified language" Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Chouhan said that repeated electoral defeats seem to have rattled Congress leaders into using such “undignified language.” He said, "I am deeply distressed by the remarks made about the Prime Minister’s father. One would expect someone like Kharge ji to refrain from using such undignified language. India’s core values, traditions, culture, and ethos have always dictated that we show respect towards those who have passed away. In this country, we do not use disrespectful language even towards an enemy after they have departed.”

“But what has happened to the Congress party? They are using such language regarding the Prime Minister’s late father, language that stands in complete opposition to Indian civilisation, culture, values, traditions, decorum, and decency. It seems that repeated defeats have left them so rattled that they have forgotten what they are saying... It seems as though he has lost his mental balance. The entire Congress Party must reflect on whether such an individual is fit to hold the position of national president. Either remove him from his post, or the entire Congress must provide an answer,” the BJP leader said.

Context of the Controversy

The Event in Patna

This comes after a ruckus broke out during Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge’s address at the 139th birth anniversary celebration of Shri Krishna Singh in Patna, Bihar. During the address, a person present at the event said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not go anywhere. Responding to the remark, Kharge said, “Modi ka baap bhi jayega.”

Response from Uttarakhand CM

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also called out Congress for repeated remarks against PM Modi. He said that targeting someone's parents and family can never be acceptable. In an X post, Dhami wrote, “Congress's politics has now deviated from issues of public interest and shrunk to personal insults and violations of decorum. The alleged indecent remark made by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge regarding the father of the esteemed Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji raises serious questions about the Congress's political culture. Sometimes insulting Prime Minister Shri Modi ji's revered mother, sometimes calling him a 'merchant of death,' and sometimes mocking his modest family background by calling him a 'chaiwala’.”

“How long will Congress's politics continue to rely on personal insults and uncouth remarks? Despite repeated electoral defeats, instead of introspection on issues of public interest, Congress has made personal jabs the foundation of its politics. In democracy, there is room for political opposition, but targeting someone's parents and family can never be acceptable under any circumstances,” the post read.