Congress leader Salman Khurshid, on Monday, expressed concern over political divisions amid India's efforts to address terrorism through the multi-party delegation visits to various countries, of which he is a part. He said that while India communicates its stance on terrorism globally, some at home focus on political allegiances instead of unity.

In a post on X, Khurshid wrote, “When on mission against terrorism, to carry India's message to the world, it's distressing that people at home are calculating political allegiances. Is it so difficult to be patriotic?”

</p><h2><strong>‘Hum honge kaamyaab’: Salman Khurshid highlights India's unified stance against terrorism</strong></h2><p>Meanwhile, on Sunday, Khurshid highlighted India's unified stance against terrorism and underscored the need for a collective global response to combat terrorism, promoting peace and prosperity worldwide.</p><div type="dfp" position=3>Ad3</div><p>"With one voice India is saying, 'Terrorism no more.'... We hope to create a collective rise against terrorism to make the globe peaceful and prosperous... We can confidently say, 'Hum honge kaamyaab'," he said.</p><p>Earlier, while addressing a gathering in Kuala Lumpur, Khurshid said that India's all-party delegation shows diversity and unity because it unequivocally condemns terrorism despite being from different parties.</p><p>"The message we come with. It is a message of unity. We are from several parties. We are from several regions of India. We are from several religions of India. But if you want to see how, when it comes to the nation and your motherland, how you come together and how you combine, how you speak in a single voice is what we are here to show. Which is which is something that we by commitment and deep in our hearts we feel very strongly, which is why we are here together to present this picture to you," he said.</p><div type="dfp" position=4>Ad4</div><p>Khurshid added that even when the soldiers go to protect the borders, they have only one sentiment- to protect Mother India.<br>Congress leader Khurshid is part of the all-party parliamentary delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha which has been visiting various East Asian countries. </p><p>The delegation is currently visiting partner countries to reinforce India's firm resolve against cross-border terrorism and its zero-tolerance policy.</p>