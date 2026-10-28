Tripura BJP held a high-level meeting at Chief Minister Manik Saha's residence to finalize strategies and candidate lists for the upcoming municipal elections while defending the credibility of EVMs against opposition allegations.

Tripura BJP Strategy Meeting

Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 28 (ANI): Ahead of upcoming Municipal Elections, a meeting of the BJP committee was held on Wednesday at the residence of the Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. An official release mentioned that the leaders held detailed discussions on various issues, which included party organisation, election preparations, and strategies for the upcoming municipal elections and several important matters concerning the party's activities and future plans were also discussed.

The release also mentioned that the meeting was attended by Tripura BJP in-charge Mriganka Deo Barman, former Chief Minister and sitting Member of Parliament Biplab Kumar Deb, state BJP president Abhishek Debroy, former state party president and Rajya Sabha MP, along with other senior party leaders and representatives. While talking to the media, former state president and Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharya said, “This is a meeting of our organization's full committee, which is held from time to time. As you all know, very recently, within the next few days, the dates for our full council elections will be announced.”

“In that election, what role will we have, how will we contest the election because the party is always... we are always ready for the election, and there will be a detailed discussion on how we will position ourselves regarding that”, he added further.

Addressing Political Opposition

The State President and MLA of Tripura Legislative Assembly Abhishek Debroy also spoke to the media, where he mentioned that the party core meetings are held on a regular monthly basis. While highlighting the Prime Minister’s work towards the nation, he said, “So now, across India, the kind of instability that opposition parties are trying to create, and the situation of democracy, how Modi ji is working to strengthen democracy, the opposition is trying to destroy it through conspiracies.”

“Any party wants to capture power, but they cannot come to power through elections”, said Debroy.

Response to EVM Allegations

Speaking on the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) issue, the minister attacked that the opposition is trying to create an anarchic situation and come to power by saying that the BJP has come to the power because of the EVMs. “EVMs have been used 12 times; 10 times Congress and CPI(M) won," Debroy added. “In 2004 and 1995, EVMs were used, and back then, the state had CPI(M) and Congress governments! So this is the normal process for EVMs. They are spreading misinformation to the public about EVMs. So in the coming days, on the 31st, the general public of the state will join the protests and protest against this”, he stated.

“At the same time, as you all know, our urban local body elections are approaching. All related matters, the lists of all our candidates, everything is ready. We had a detailed discussion on our strategy for the upcoming days, regarding the 21 urban bodies (corporations and municipalities), how we will contest them, and their blueprints”, he said. (ANI)

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