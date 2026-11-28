The Saket District Court has formally framed murder charges against five individuals in the death of Manipuri music teacher Chongtham Vikram Singh, who was killed after confronting neighbors about noise in New Delhi this past September.

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Saket District Court on Saturday framed charges against 5 persons for the offence of murder, accused in the Manipuri Music Teacher's murder case. The court has discharged 2 accused, Vijay and Mannu, in this case. This case pertains to the alleged murder of Chongtham Vikram Singh in Kilokari under Sunlight Colony Police Station area on September 6. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Anuj Agrawal framed charges against Bharat, Deepanshu, Ramzan Khan, Mohan Vishwakarma and Pramod for the offence of murder, rioting, causing hurt and common intention after considering the arguements on charge, evidence against accused persons including CCTV footage.

"Accordingly, it is held that a grave suspicion arises against the accused, namely Bharat, Deepanshu, Ramzan Khan, Mohan Vishwakarma and Pramod so as to charge them for offences of murder punishable under Section 103(1) of BNS, offence of rioting under the applicable provision of Section 191(2) BNS, for the offence of causing hurt under Section 131/115(2) BNS read with Section 190 BNS," the court ordered on November 28.

"The medical evidence, when considered alongside the statements of witnesses and CCTV footage, prima facie establishes that the deceased was subjected to a sustained and violent assault by multiple persons, i.e. five accused and CCL, resulting in his death," ASJ Agrawal said. The court said that at this stage, the Court is not required to determine which particular accused inflicted each individual injury, particularly when the prosecution alleges a concerted assault attracting constructive liability.

After completion of the investigation, the charge sheet under section 103(1), 103(2), 332(a), 3(5), 61 BNS was filed against the accused Bharat, Deepanshu, Mannu, Mohan Vishwakarma, Pramod, Ramzan Khan and Vijay. In the chargesheet, the role of assault was attributed to accused Bharat, Deepanshu, Mohan Vishwakarma, Pramod and Ramzan Khan, whereas the role of guarding was attributed to accused Mannu and Vijay. Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) A T Ansari appeared for the State.

This case pertains to the killing of Chongtham Vikram Singh by a group of people including a minor on September 6, 2026, after he asked them to lower the High noise. This charge sheet was filed for the alleged offences of section 61(criminal Conspiracy), section 103 (2) (murder by a group of 5 or more people), section 103 (1), and section 332 (a) (trespass to commit crime) of BNS. It is alleged that the deceased was beaten to death by the Dhaba workers and delivery agents after his third-floor house was trespassed by those people. (ANI)