Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami was invited to the sacred Chhadi Yatra by a delegation of saints led by Mahant Ravindra Puri Maharaj. They discussed the religious and cultural significance of the pilgrimage, which promotes spiritual tourism.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday met a delegation of saints and seers led by the President of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad and Chairman of the Mansa Devi Temple Trust, Mahant Ravindra Puri Maharaj, at his residence. The delegation invited Chief Minister Dhami to attend the sacred Chhadi Yatra, which will commence from Bageshwar. During the meeting, the religious and cultural significance of the pilgrimage was also discussed.

Significance of the Chhadi Yatra

The sacred Chhadi Yatra is associated with the Sanatan tradition and Uttarakhand's religious and cultural heritage. The yatra covers various ancient pilgrimage sites and Siddha Peeths across the state. The pilgrimage also brings together members of the saint community and plays a role in promoting religious and spiritual tourism in Uttarakhand.

Chief Minister Dhami welcomed the delegation of saints and extended his best wishes for the successful organisation of the sacred Chhadi Yatra. (ANI)