CM Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed the Sant Sammelan in Haridwar, praising saints as symbols of Sanatan consciousness. He highlighted his government's actions like the UCC and anti-conversion law, linking them to a national cultural revival.

CM Dhami Addresses Sant Sammelan

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami onThursday participated in the 'Sant Sammelan' held at Saptarishi Ashram Ground, near Bharat Mata Temple, in Haridwar. On the occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that all saints, spiritual leaders, and devotees present here are living symbols of Sanatan consciousness, and by gathering in the sacred Saptarishi region on the holy banks of the Ganga, they are making invaluable contributions to the nation and culture.

He said that the great personalities who dedicated their entire lives to national duty, service, sacrifice, and compassion were not just ascetics, but divine saints connected to national consciousness.

Tribute to Brahmagiri Maharaj

The Chief Minister said that Brahmagiri Maharaj connected spiritual knowledge with social service and presented a philosophy of life that inspired countless people to walk on the path of service and humanity. By establishing Bharat Mata Temple, he worked towards the preservation of Sanatan culture and traditions, which continue to inspire devotees even today. He was made Acharya Mahamandaleshwar during the 1998 Kumbh Mela, after which more than 1 million Naga sadhus have been initiated so far. The Chief Minister said that the installation of Brahmagiri Maharaj's statue will become a medium of spiritual awakening for the new generation.

The saint tradition is not limited to any one sect or community, but works to unite the entire world with the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. Sanatan Dharma is not man-made but is based on eternal principles that evolve over time and can never be defeated.

State Government's Legislative Actions

The Chief Minister said that the state government has taken strict action against extremist mindsets through the anti-conversion law, the strict anti-riot law, and action against land jihad, love jihad, and spit jihad. He stated that the Uniform Civil Code has been implemented in Uttarakhand to ensure equal laws for all citizens. To secure the future of youth, a strict anti-cheating law has been implemented, resulting in more than 28,000 youths getting government jobs through transparent recruitment.

A New Era of Cultural Revival

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a new era of cultural revival has begun in the country. The construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and projects like the Badrinath Dham Master Plan are important steps towards re-establishing India as a global spiritual leader, he said.

The program was also attended by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Juna Akhada Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj, Shankaracharya Rajrajeshwarashram Maharaj, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Balkananad Maharaj, Mahamandaleshwar Vishokhanand, Mahant Devanand Saraswati, Mahant Narayan Giri Maharaj, along with a large number of saints, public representatives, and devotees.

Other Dignitaries on India's Progress and Culture

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that Bharat Mata Temple, located on the banks of the Ganga in Haridwar, is a symbol of India's cultural consciousness. He said preparations are underway for the 2027 Kumbh Mela and that Maharaj Ji's life has been continuously inspired by good deeds and spiritual practice.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that India has witnessed an unprecedented transformation in recent years and has now become the fourth-largest economy in the world. He said rapid development has taken place in water, land, and air connectivity, and the youth are leading the country towards becoming a developed nation. The saint community is strengthening Indian culture and uniting the country.

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said that the guidance of saints provides solutions to life's sufferings. India's identity lies in the Sanatan culture. The four monasteries established by Adi Shankaracharya symbolise India's spiritual unity. He said God is one, and His expression is seen through different faiths.