Olympic Wrestler Sushil Kumar has moved an application for regular bail in the wrestler Sagar Dhankar murder case. He has moved the application in view of the changed circumstances. It is stated that all material Prosecution witnesses have been examined by the Rohini court.

It is submitted that the circumstances have materially changed, as all the material public witnesses have been examined, and there remains no possibility of the accused influencing or tampering with the prosecution evidence.

Previous Bail Cancellation and Legal Grounds

Sushil Kumar is an accused in the case registered at the Model Town police station in 2021. He was granted regular bail by the Delhi High Court in March 2025. However, the bail was cancelled by the Supreme Court on August 13, 2025, on the grounds that the material witnesses had not yet been examined.

The bail application is likely to be heard tomorrow by the Rohini court. A bail application has been filed through advocate R S Malik.

The Supreme Court had granted liberty to Sushil Kumar to file a fresh bail application before the concerned court, in case of a change in circumstances or as and when fresh grounds arise.

It is submitted that on the basis on which the regular bail was cancelled by the Apex Court no longer survives, inasmuch as all the material public witnesses have since been examined.

Witness Examination Status

It is also mentioned that there are 222 prosecution witnesses, out of which 42 material public witnesses, including the injured, have already been examined. This case is at the stage of recording of Prosecution evidence.

It is stated that no useful purpose would be served by keeping Sushil Kumar in judicial custody, that too in the company of hardened criminals, and the continued incarceration is further injurious to his health. Sushil Kumar was awarded the Arjuna Award in 2005, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in 2009, and the Padma Shri in 2011.

Allegations in the Murder Case

It is alleged that in the intervening night of May 4th and 5th, 2021, at about 11:30 pm, Jai Bhagwan alias Sonu, Sagar Dhankar, Ravinder alias Binda, Bhagat alias Bhagtu, and Amit Kumar alias Khagad were allegedly abducted from Shalimar Bagh and Model Town and taken to the parking area of Chhatrasal Stadium, Delhi, where the accused, along with his associates, allegedly assaulted those persons. As a result of the said alleged assault, Sagar Dhankar succumbed to his injuries on the same day, during medical treatment. (ANI)