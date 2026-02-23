Two Delhi schools, the Army Public School in Dhaula Kuan and the Air Force Bal Bharti School in Lodhi Road, received bomb threat emails. Authorities conducted thorough searches but have found nothing suspicious so far. Security remains on high alert.

Bomb threat emails were received at two schools in Delhi on Monday, triggering immediate search operations by authorities, though nothing suspicious has been found yet, Delhi Fire Service said.

The threats were received at the Army Public School in Dhaula Kuan and the Air Force Bal Bharti School in Lodhi Road. According to the Delhi Fire Service, security agencies, including police and bomb disposal squads, have been conducting thorough searches at both school premises. Nothing has been found yet during the search operations, officials said. More details are awaited.

Heightened Security Concerns

The incidents come amid heightened security concerns in the national capital, with authorities treating all such threats with utmost seriousness and conducting comprehensive searches to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Recent Terror Alert

Earlier, an intelligence alert issued on Saturday had also warned of a possible terror threat near the Red Fort, with key religious places in the areas around the Red Fort and parts of Chandni Chowk remaining on the radar of the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).