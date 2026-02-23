Union Minister Kiren Rijiju inaugurated the NDA's election office in Kochi, marking a start for the 2026 Kerala Assembly polls. He criticised the LDF-UDF rule and presented the NDA as the right alternative for the state's development.

NDA Strengthens Poll Preparations in Kerala

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju inaugurated the NDA's regional election office in the Ernakulam-Kochi area, signalling the alliance's strengthened preparations ahead of the upcoming Kerala Legislative Assembly elections 2026. Senior leaders from the BJP and NDA alliance partners were present at the event, highlighting a united front of the coalition.

Speaking at the inauguration, Rijiju on Sunday said, "Kerala always lacks the right government that can drive the energy and take Kerala to the next level of prosperity. So that is why I said I am more excited to open this NDA office here in Ernakulam, and the Kochi are, and this will be a good beginning. As an NDA, we are united. A great beginning to start our work."

He further added, "Because the phenomenon which we are seeing in the centre through the initiatives taken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the benefits which have reached Kerala are bare minimum because we don't have a very conducive government here in Kerala. And people of Kerala have enough of the alternative change between the two groups, the LDF and UDF. For such a long, long time."

Rijiju also emphasised the role of NDA as a viable alternative for the state, saying, "So it is not only me, it is an exciting time for the people of Kerala that we are truly getting the right alternative, the NDA, to take forward the visions of the Prime Minister of Modi and to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of the people of Kerala. I am very happy that the senior NDA leaders have all joined here in the opening and inauguration of this auspicious NDA office, and thank you all for joining this occasion. A good beginning, and we are very hopeful that very soon, a better day, brighter days are coming for the people of Kerala."

BJP Kicks Off Campaign from Nemom

Meanwhile, the BJP on Sunday officially launched its campaign for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, beginning from the Nemom constituency. Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar inaugurated the campaign by writing the slogan "Nammukku Vendum Vikasistha Nemom" (We Need a Developed Nemom) on a wall, marking the start of the party's outreach in the constituency.

LDF, UDF Blamed for Stalling State's Progress

Earlier this month, BJP National President Nitin Nabin criticised the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) for allegedly undermining Sanatana Dharma and slowing Kerala's development. Speaking at the Booth Presidents' Conference in Karukutty, Ernakulam, he said, "For years, the politics of development here could have been taken forward, Kerala could have been moved forward in the direction of making it a top state. But both these parties, whether it is UDF or LDF, have worked to stop the development here by wrestling for power one after another."

He further added, "The youth here, who could have made a leading contribution to the development of this state by moving forward, were stopped. But I can say that today Kerala is standing at that turn where the youth are going to lead this storm of complete change." (ANI)