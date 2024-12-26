Safe Mahakumbh: Three-tier security checks in place for Mahakumbh Mela entry

Security measures have been strengthened at temples and key sites in Mahakumbhnagar to ensure safety during New Year celebrations. The intelligence system has been activated across the Mahakumbh Mela area, Prayagraj, and neighboring districts.

Security measures have been strengthened at temples and key sites in Mahakumbhnagar to ensure safety during New Year celebrations. The intelligence system has been activated across the Mahakumbh Mela area, Prayagraj, and neighboring districts.

Under the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, comprehensive preparations have been made for a secure Mahakumbh. Multiple checkpoints have been set up to screen every individual entering the district.



Intelligence squads have also been deployed to monitor suspicious activities and maintain vigilance throughout the region.

In line with the vision of CM Yogi, special emphasis is being placed on the security arrangements for the Mahakumbh. Extensive preparations have been made to accommodate the large gathering of devotees.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Mahakumbh Nagar, Rajesh Dwivedi, stated that the Chief Minister aims to make this year’s Mahakumbh unforgettable, with a robust and hi-tech security system in place. With the global spotlight on the Mahakumbh, the Mahakumbh Nagar Police has gone into full alert mode ahead of the New Year celebrations.

Security has been significantly increased at temples and key locations, with a three-tier security system established across Prayagraj and surrounding districts to ensure the safety of every devotee.

Additionally, intelligence squads have been deployed to monitor suspicious activities and execute safety operations in coordination with senior officials. Following CM Yogi’s directives, multiple checkpoints have been set up by the Mahakumbhnagar Police to further enhance the security system.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Yogi have prioritized making this year’s Maha Kumbh a “Digital Mahakumbh.”

In line with this vision, AI-powered cameras have been introduced at the world’s largest cultural event, along with drones, anti-drones, and tethered drones strategically deployed to enhance surveillance.

To ensure the cyber safety of devotees arriving from across the globe, robust cyber security measures have been implemented, including intensified cyber patrolling. The most skilled police personnel have been given important responsibilities to bolster the security system in Mahakumbhnagar.

Latest Videos