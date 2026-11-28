The ceremonial Karthigai Deepam was successfully lit at Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai under Supreme Court-appointed supervision, resolving a long-standing legal dispute and bringing joy to thousands of devotees across the region.

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 28 (ANI): Amid celebrations by devotees and heightened security arrangements, the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam was lit at the Deepathoon stone pillar at the top of Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai on Saturday, with celebrations breaking out after the lamp was lit under the supervision of two Supreme Court-appointed joint receivers, retired judges Justice S. Vaidyanathan and Justice V. Parthiban, following a prolonged legal dispute over the ritual. People burst firecrackers and expressed joy as the sacred lamp was lit at the hilltop in accordance with the Supreme Court's directions.

The two retired judges, appointed as joint receivers to take over the temple's administration, reached the hilltop to oversee the ceremony. They had earlier visited the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy Temple. Union Home Minister Amit Shah welcomed the lighting of the Deepam, describing Lord Murugan as the bearer of the victorious spear who destroys evil forces. In a post on X, he said the light of Karthigai Deepam dispels all darkness and prayed for Lord Murugan's blessings of joy, well-being and prosperity for everyone. "Hail Lord Murugan, bearer of the victorious spear. Lord Murugan destroys evil forces with His victorious spear, and the light of Karthigai Deepam dispels all darkness. May Lord Murugan bless everyone with joy, well-being and prosperity, destroy unrighteousness, and bestow wisdom," Shah said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also described the lighting of the traditional lamp as a symbol of Sanatana faith and cultural consciousness. तमिलनाडु के तिरुपरंकुंद्रम स्थित पवित्र पहाड़ी पर पारंपरिक कार्तिगई दीपम का प्रज्वलित होना सनातन आस्था और सांस्कृतिक चेतना का प्रतीक है। सनातन की यह अखंड ज्योति सदियों से हमारी आस्था, परंपराओं और सांस्कृतिक पहचान को आलोकित करती आ रही है। कितनी ही चुनौतियाँ आई, कितने ही विरोध हुए, लेकिन सनातन की लौ न कभी बुझी है और न कभी बुझाई जा सकती है। जय सनातन ! मुरुगनुक्कु अरोहरा ! #KarthigaiDeepam #MuruganukkuArohara — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) November 28, 2026 "The lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam on the sacred hill at Thiruparankundram in Tamil Nadu symbolises Sanatana faith and cultural consciousness. This eternal flame of Sanatana has illuminated our faith, traditions, and cultural identity for centuries. So many challenges have come, so much opposition has arisen, but the flame of Sanatana has never been extinguished and can never be extinguished. Hail Sanatana. Victory to Murugan," Dhami said.

Speaking after the ceremony, Justice S. Vaidyanathan said the arrangements were completed in coordination with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the district administration and other officials. He also expressed happiness at getting the opportunity to light the lamp. "We have completed the orders in coordination with the CRPF and the team, including the Collector. There was no disturbance from anyone. I'm so happy that God has allowed me to light the lamp... As far as the administration is concerned, we have not decided, and we are also not sure about permitting the pilgrims to go up the hill from tomorrow. So we'll discuss and take a decision," Justice Vaidyanathan said.

Another joint receiver, Justice V. Parthiban, said the Supreme Court's directions were implemented without any disturbance during the ceremony. "We got the mandate from the Supreme Court. We fulfilled it, and we carried it out without any issues. We ensured that enough people (CRPF) were deployed to ensure peace," he said.

Petitioner Arun Swaminathan welcomed the implementation of the Supreme Court's order, saying devotees of Lord Murugan across Tamil Nadu and other parts of the world were celebrating the occasion. "Hindu people in Tamil Nadu, all Murugan devotees in Tamil Nadu, all over the world are very happy now. We are very thankful to the Supreme Court, and also we are very thankful to the TVK government because of the decision to light the Deepam on the 24th. Now, as per the Supreme Court order, they are lighting the Deepam. All the people are very happy... Today, we are celebrating the second Diwali of this year," he said.

Another petitioner, Rama, also welcomed the implementation of the order and said it had brought happiness to Hindus across the country. "The implementation of the Supreme Court's order has made Hindus across the country happy... I am happy that the order was implemented by the CRPF and not by the Tamil Nadu authorities. He (the Collector) was challenging the contempt petition before the Supreme Court, and that is why, out of fear, he is performing his duty," she said.

Meanwhile, BJP Tamil Nadu state secretary Vinoj P. Selvam lit a lamp resembling the Thiruparankundram Deepathoon at Purasaiwakkam as celebrations were held over the lighting of the ceremonial Deepam. Speaking to ANI, Selvam said the celebrations reflected the sentiments of the Hindu community and were not associated with any political party. He also referred to the long legal battle over the ritual. "It has nothing to do with the BJP or the cadres. This is the Hindu community. This is beyond community. This is beyond caste. Hindus together have come to celebrate this joyous movement. This is a 120-year legal battle. We've been battling to make sure that the lamp gets lit atop the Deepathoon," he said.

He further said the lighting of the lamp after a long gap had brought joy to devotees and claimed that no communal tension had arisen during the celebrations. "And after a long hiatus, the lamp has been lit again on the Deepathoon. It is joyous for every Hindu. No communal tension has arisen. Everything went on very smoothly. So the TVK government was trying to do some fear-mongering, saying that there'll be a lot of crises. There is no crisis. People are okay," he said.

Referring to the nearby Dargah, Selvam said the religious practices of the Muslim community should be respected while also seeking the freedom to carry out Hindu religious practices. "As for the Dargah, we respect the rituals and the practices of the Muslim community. Similarly, we should be allowed to carry out our practices. We are the majority of this country. India is a peaceful country only because the majority are Hindus. We need to realise and accept the fact. I think it's the first time temple trustees have been dismantled. It's an embarrassment for the entire state government," he added.

VHP National Spokesperson Vinod Bansal also welcomed the lighting of the lamp and thanked the Supreme Court, saying devotees' efforts had borne fruit. "At the sacred hill of Thiruparankundram in Tamil Nadu, ultimately the lamp had to be lit atop the Deepathoon itself, a setback for those who continuously opposed it, and heartfelt gratitude to the Supreme Court. The struggle and relentless efforts of Lord Murugan's devotees have borne great fruit. With the illumination of the Deepam there, the entire Hindu community across the world is overjoyed... Now it remains to be seen whom the Supreme Court summons on the 15th in the contempt petition and what action it takes against them; society's eyes are fixed on that," he said.

A devotee said, "Yesterday, we received a favourable ruling from the Supreme Court. The Court has permitted us to light lamps at the Thiruparankundram temple. Today, we are all joyfully lighting lamps at Thiruparankundram. Thiruparankundram is ours—it belongs to us, the Hindus."

The dispute originated from an order passed by a single-judge bench of Justice Swaminathan of the Madras High Court directing the lighting of the traditional lamp at the Deepathoon, a stone pillar on the hill near the Sikandar Badhusha Dargah. A Division Bench of the High Court subsequently upheld the order, which the Tamil Nadu government challenged before the Supreme Court. On November 20, the Supreme Court stayed portions of the Division Bench judgment but permitted a one-time lighting of the lamp at the Deepathoon on November 24 to mark the Karthigai Deepam festival. However, the lamp was not lit at the location on that day, leading to contempt proceedings before the Supreme Court. On November 27, a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi took strong exception to the failure to implement its direction and initiated contempt proceedings against state officials and temple authorities.