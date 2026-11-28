The DMK has decided to support the Centre's Delimitation Bill after the government agreed to key conditions, including a 25-year freeze on parliamentary representation and using 1971 population figures for seat allocation.

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): The seating arrangements of 97 Members of Parliament (MPs), including DMK members, have been changed in the Lok Sabha, as the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Saturday announced its support for the Centre's proposed Delimitation and Women's Reservation Bills. DMK MP Kanimozhi said the party decided to support the Delimitation Bill after the Centre incorporated the demands it had raised earlier, including a 25-year freeze on parliamentary representation.

After DMK MPs met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to convey the party's decision, Kanimozhi said the announcement followed a meeting convened by DMK president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. She said the demands raised by the DMK in Parliament and through a resolution passed by the Tamil Nadu government in 2024 had been incorporated into the proposed legislation. "This morning, our leader Mr MK Stalin had called for a DMK MPs' meeting, and we reached a decision about our stand on the Delimitation Bill, and a statement was issued that we are going to support it. So we came to tell the Home Minister and the government about our stand," she said.

"We have decided to support the Delimitation Bill because whatever the DMK had wanted in that bill, like last time when we spoke in Parliament, or even before that when the DMK government had passed a resolution in 2024, whatever we had asked for, today they have made it part of the bill. Whatever the DMK had insisted on is in the bill today. We had also insisted that there will be a freeze for the next 25 years. So all that is in the bill...Whatever we wanted, we've got," she said.

Kanimozhi said the party had sought an increase in seats based on the 1971 population figures, with a freeze on the arrangement for 25 years. "When the government said that they will be increasing the number of seats, we wanted it to be done on the 1971 basis, and they have agreed to that, and a freeze on that for 25 years has also been accepted. So today, Tamil Nadu's number of MPs will be going up from 39 to 59... After this bill is passed, the Women's Reservation Bill will be implemented," she said.

Earlier in the day, Stalin said the party had succeeded in protecting the state's parliamentary representation for the next 25 years after extending support to the proposed Delimitation Bill, likely to be introduced in the upcoming Parliament session. Addressing a meeting of DMK MPs at Anna Arivalayam, Stalin said the party had approached the issue with a long-term vision and without being carried away by emotions. He said the DMK was the first party to raise concerns over the potential impact of delimitation on Tamil Nadu and other southern states. "For the past few months, the entire country has been discussing what stand the DMK would take when the Delimitation Bill was reintroduced. Yesterday, we gave a clear answer to that question," he said.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has stated that the position of alliance partners "is not going to change in the INDIA bloc if they support the bill," while responding to questions regarding the stands of INDIA bloc allies NCP (SP) and DMK on the proposed delimitation legislation. Responding specifically to a question on whether NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar's position in the INDIA bloc would change if his party supports the delimitation bill, Gandhi said, "In the INDIA bloc, their position is what their position is. Their position is not going to change in the INDIA bloc if they support the bill." Addressing another query about INDIA bloc ally DMK's stand on delimitation, Gandhi framed the issue as a "fight for democracy" and appealed to NDA partners, including the TDP, while asserting that public anger is growing against the BJP. (ANI)