Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the Aai Shri Lirbai Maa Meher Samaj Bhavan in Modhwada, Porbandar. The Rs 7.5 crore facility aims to foster community social services, sustainability, and sports development for the local population.

Porbandar (Gujarat) [India], November 28 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday inaugurated the newly constructed Aai Shri Lirbai Maa Meher Samaj Bhavan at Modhwada village in Porbandar district, built at an estimated cost of Rs 7.5 crore through the joint efforts of the Aai Shri Lirbai Maa Samaj Charitable Trust and residents. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Union Health and Family Welfare Minister and Porbandar MP Mansukh Mandaviya, Gujarat Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia, public representatives, religious leaders and a large number of community members.

Congratulating the community, Patel said the newly constructed facility would serve as an important centre for social, collective and service-oriented activities. He described the Bhavan as an example of social harmony inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas'. Addressing the gathering on the occasion of Vikram Samvat 2083, the Chief Minister extended New Year greetings and said that collective efforts undertaken with a shared commitment significantly strengthen society and multiply development outcomes.

He highlighted that a village like Modhwada, located near the border of Porbandar and Devbhumi Dwarka districts, now has modern facilities comparable to those available in urban areas. He said the Bhavan would remain accessible not only to the Meher community but also to people from all communities for social and community functions. Patel appreciated the contributions of donors, including daughters of the village and people settled across India and abroad, particularly in the United Kingdom, for maintaining their connection with their native place.

Recalling the history of the Meher community, the Chief Minister paid tribute to warrior Nagajan Sisodia, who attained martyrdom at the age of 21 while defending the country during the 1971 India-Pakistan War. He also praised the community's courage, hard work and cultural heritage, particularly its renowned Maniyara Raas.

Highlighting the importance of sustainable development, Patel said an 80-kilowatt solar power system had been installed at the Samaj Bhavan, along with a large underground rainwater harvesting tank under the 'Catch the Rain' campaign. He added that sports facilities, including box cricket, cricket, volleyball, basketball and indoor games, had also been developed to encourage fitness and sports among village youth. The Chief Minister also remembered former Saurashtra Ranji Team captain Late Ram Adedara.

Speaking about development initiatives in the district, Patel said infrastructure works, including CC roads and paver blocks, had been undertaken in Modhwada through MP and MLA grants. He also highlighted the ongoing Greenfield Shipbuilding Cluster project at Kuchhdi and the proposed Marine Biotechnology Research and Innovation Corridor at Mocha village. Emphasising Porbandar's potential in maritime trade, fisheries, cement industries and tourism, the Chief Minister called upon people to work collectively towards the vision of 'Viksit Gujarat to Viksit Bharat 2047', inspired by the Prime Minister's 'Saptadhara' vision.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the donors and contributors, describing the Samaj Bhavan as an important centre of social organisation and a symbol of community culture. He said the modern facilities developed at the Bhavan would benefit all communities residing in Modhwada and urged people to preserve the values of unity, social awareness and moral responsibility. Mandaviya also appealed to the community to take a firm resolve towards becoming addiction-free, warning that alcohol and tobacco consumption adversely affect young people and their families. He urged organisers to ensure that social, religious and wedding functions held at the Samaj Bhavan conclude with a message promoting freedom from addiction. The Union Minister appreciated Gujarat's development under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's leadership and commended Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia for his commitment to public service.

Addressing the gathering, Arjun Modhwadia said the struggles and commitment to education demonstrated by earlier generations had enabled the younger generation of Modhwada to progress in different fields. Referring to the selection of two daughters from the village for the Under-19 Ranji Trophy, he stressed the importance of providing young people with adequate opportunities and encouragement in sports and education. He urged the community to keep the younger generation away from addictions and encourage them to pursue education, sports and modern technology. He also called for collective efforts to achieve the vision of a developed Gujarat, Porbandar and Modhwada as part of Viksit Bharat 2047. Modhwadia expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for approving development projects worth approximately Rs 300 crore in the Porbandar region and said the newly constructed Samaj Bhavan should remain clean and accessible to all communities.

Former Gujarat Cabinet Minister Babubhai Bokhiria said government-led development initiatives and the creation of modern facilities had contributed to the economic and educational progress of the Porbandar region. He highlighted the construction of Samaj Bhavans in villages across the district and the availability of facilities for young people, particularly in sports. He also appreciated the contributions of donors and people settled abroad who continue to support their native villages.

Ramdev Modhwadia, who coordinated the programme, delivered the welcome address and thanked the donors for their contributions towards the construction of the Bhavan and other community development activities. The event was attended by MP Poonam Maadam, District Panchayat President Shital Odedra, Porbandar Municipal Corporation Mayor Sagar Modi, MLAs Kandhal Jadeja, Pabubha Manek, Mulubhai Bera and Deva Malam, former MP Ram Mokariya, International Meher Supreme Council President Vimalji Odedra, and several other public representatives and community leaders. Religious leaders, including Manidhar Bapu of Kabarau Mogal Dham, senior government officials, district administration representatives, industrialists, donors and a large number of villagers were also present at the inauguration ceremony. (ANI)