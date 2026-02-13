The Governing Council of the Mahatma Gandhi Sabarmati Ashram Memorial Trust, led by Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, reviewed redevelopment progress. The project includes restoring 28 houses and extensive greening, with a focus on youth service activities.

A meeting of the Governing Council of the Mahatma Gandhi Sabarmati Ashram Memorial Trust was held in Gandhinagar under the chairmanship of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister and Vice Chairman of the Council Harsh Sanghavi. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the modernisation and redevelopment of Sabarmati Ashram is being undertaken. In this context, the progress of various ongoing works at Sabarmati Ashram was reviewed during the Governing Council meeting.

Redevelopment Progress and Restoration Work

Chairman of the Executive Council IP Gautam presented a holistic overview of the overall progress of the works through a detailed presentation. Under this project, restoration work of around 28 houses is being undertaken. Out of these, work on 22 houses has been completed, and it was informed that the entire restoration work is planned to be completed by March 26.

Focus on Green Growth

In line with the Prime Minister's directions to give priority to green growth in the redevelopment of Sabarmati Ashram, around 98,000 small and large trees and plants have been planted so far, and action is underway to undertake an additional 16,000 plantations by March 26, as stated in the presentation.

Youth Engagement and 'Shramdaan'

Detailed discussions were held on how visitors, especially youth, can take part in service activities by linking Mahatma Gandhi's concept of Shramdaan (voluntary labour) with the Ashram's programmes. The agenda of the previous Governing Council meeting was also approved.

The meeting was attended by members of the Governing Council of the Mahatma Gandhi Sabarmati Ashram Memorial Trust, including MP Narhari Amin, Kartikeya Sarabhai, and Jayesh Patel, as well as Chief Secretary M K Das, Secretary of Youth, Services and Cultural Activities Rahul Gupta, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr Vikrant Pandey, Tourism Secretary Kuldeep Arya, and O.S.D. of the Mahatma Gandhi Sabarmati Ashram Memorial Trust I K Patel. (ANI)