Sabarimala's Mandala-Makaravilakku festival has concluded with the closing of the temple. Over 50 lakh devotees attended, leading to a Kerala High Court directive for improved, scientific crowd management to ensure pilgrim safety in the future.

The Mandala-Makaravilakku festival at the Sabarimala temple concluded with the closing of the sanctum sanctorum following age-old rituals. The temple closed at 6:45 am on Tuesday, after the final rituals, including Vibhuti abhishekam, chanting of Harivarasanam, and Ganapathi Homam. At the eastern mandapam, Ganapathi Homam was performed according to traditional customs.

About the Mandala-Makaravilakku Festival

Mandala-Makaravilakku is an annual festival held on the occasion of Makar Sankranti in kerala. The religious rituals refer to the sacred 41-day period of austerity (vratham) observed by devotees of Lord Ayyappa, culminating in the Mandala Pooja at Sabarimala.

Historical Origins

The practice was started by the Malayaraya tribe, believed to be the descendants of Malayaman Kaari in the forest of Ponnambalamedu (the place where Makaravilakku appears), and later continued by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB). The ritual has been performed by the tribes for more than hundreds of years.

Devotee Turnout and High Court Intervention

According to officials of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), more than 50 lakh devotees reported this year. The previous year, the Kerala High Court directed the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to issue clear guidelines for unregistered pilgrims at Sabarimala.

Mandates for Crowd Management

Further, insisted on scientific crowd management, limiting daily numbers, and ensuring everyone enters with valid time-slot passes, following criticism over overcrowding and poor management during peak seasons like the recent Makaravilakku festival. The court mandates better planning, public awareness through SMS and virtual queues, and strict controls to prevent chaos and ensure devotees' safety.

Spiritual Significance of the Festival

The festivals serve as powerful symbols of spiritual enlightenment and faith. Millions of devotees seek blessing and take part in the rituals every year for individual prosperity and well being.

The Deity: Lord Ayyappa

The festival is dedicated to Lord Ayyappa, the celibate deity of the temple, honoured as the son of Lord Shiva and Vishnu's female avatar, Mohini.