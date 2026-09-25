2 6 Image Credit : GEMINI

Hike In Salary

Central government employees currently get a minimum basic pay of Rs 18,000 under the 7th Pay Commission. Unions now want the 8th Pay Commission to bump this figure up to Rs 69,000. This means they are asking for a massive Rs 51,000 hike in the basic pay. The government has not officially approved this Rs 69,000 figure yet. The final salary structure will only come out after the commission submits its recommendations.