Sabarimala revenue to be Rs 18 crore lower than last year

According to reports, the Sabarimala temple witnessed a decline of Rs 18 crore in revenue this year as compared to the previous year. Rs. 96.32 crore was received from the sale of Aravana and Rs.12,38,76,720 from the sale of Appam.

Pathanamthitta: Travancore Devaswom Board President PS Prashanth said that after 39 days of the Mandal period, the revenue of Sabarimala is Rs 204.30 crore. The total revenue till December 25 is Rs 204,30,76,704. Last year's revenue was Rs 222.98 crore. He said that this figure will change significantly when the auctions and coins received as offerings are also included. Rs 63.89 crore received as offerings (63,89,10,320). Rs. 96.32 crore (96,32,44,610) was received from the sale of Aravana and Rs.12,38,76,720 (Rs. 12.38 crore) from the sale of Appam.

According to reports, 31,43,163 people visited Sabarimala from the beginning of the mandala period till December 25. As many as 7,25,049 people were given free food till December 25 through the Devaswom Board's Annadana Mandapam. The President of the Devaswom Board informed that there is a parking facility for two thousand small vehicles at Pampa Hilltop and the Devaswom Board has again approached the High Court seeking permission in this regard. The President also said that despite the limitations, the Devaswom Board will provide better facilities to the Sabarimala pilgrims with the best cooperation of various departments.

After Mandala Puja, Sabarimala temple will be closed on December 27 at 11 pm. The temple portals will be reopened in the evening on December 30 for Makaravilakku Utsavam.