CITU held a major rally in Agartala, Tripura, focusing on labour issues and democratic rights. Former CM Manik Sarkar and other Left leaders criticised the state government for alleged lawlessness and suppression of freedom.

CITU Organises Massive Rally in Agartala to Demand Labourer Rights

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) organised a massive rally of working people at Orient Chowmuhani in Agartala under the initiative of its Tripura State Committee, with several senior Left leaders and trade union representatives addressing the gathering. The rally focused on issues concerning the working class, democratic rights and the prevailing political situation in Tripura, with CITU leaders and Left representatives mobilising workers and raising concerns over the condition of labourers.

Among those who addressed the rally were Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury, former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, CITU All India General Secretary A. Karim, CITU President Sudip Dutta, State General Secretary Shankar Dutta and prominent women labour leader Panchali Bhattacharya. The meeting was presided over by CITU State President Manik Dey.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the programme, former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar launched a sharp attack on the state government, alleging that people were being deprived of their freedom and democratic rights. "There is neither freedom nor rights for the people. The state is being run like a jungle, with lawlessness prevailing. These incidents of attacks reflect the functioning of a corrupt and authoritarian government. This situation cannot continue for long," Sarkar said.

He further alleged that the government was apprehensive of the people's growing awareness and understanding of the prevailing situation. "The people have experience and understand what is happening, and that is precisely what the government fears. Out of this fear, the government is attempting to turn the electoral process into a farce to cling to power. However, the people themselves will resist these attempts and put an end to them. That is the lesson to be learned," he added.