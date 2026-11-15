Surendra Singh Azad was arrested and bailed after posting a viral video of dead fish in the Yamuna. He claims he was documenting government staff who attributed the environmental hazard to chemical pollution in the river.

Surendra Singh Azad Arrested Over Viral Video of Dead Yamuna Fish

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): After being arrested and later released on bail in connection with a viral video showing dead fish in the Yamuna River, Surendra Singh Azad recounted the circumstances in which he recorded and uploaded the footage, claiming that Flood Department staff had attributed the deaths of the fish to polluted water and chemicals. Azad was arrested by the North District Police following a complaint received from the Irrigation and Flood Control Department of the Delhi government.

Speaking to ANI, he said he was prompted to visit the banks of the Yamuna after watching a video showing several fish struggling and gasping for air. "In the video, many fish could be seen struggling and gasping for air. After watching it, I immediately went to the banks of the Yamuna," Azad claimed. Describing what he witnessed upon reaching the riverbank, Azad alleged he found a boat belonging to the Flood Department, where staff members were collecting dead and struggling fish. He claimed that several fish had already been gathered in the boat.

"Upon arrival, I found a boat belonging to the Flood Department, where staff members were collecting fish and placing them into the boat--they had already gathered a significant number. I approached them with my camera and video equipment and asked where the fish had come from. They explained that the fish had been found in the Yamuna, either dead or struggling," he alleged. Azad further claimed that when he questioned the staff about the cause of the deaths, they attributed it to pollution and chemicals in the water. However, he said they could not provide an exact figure for the number of fish that had died.

"When I asked how they had died, they replied that it was due to polluted water and chemicals. I also asked how many fish had died; they couldn't provide an exact number," he said. He added that he subsequently moved further along the riverbank and noticed several more dead fish drifting downstream, which he also recorded on camera. "I then moved a bit further along and saw many more fish drifting downstream, which I also recorded," he said. Azad said he uploaded the footage to Facebook and Instagram, following which the video went viral. He also narrated the circumstances surrounding his arrest, claiming that police personnel from Wazirabad police station and the Cyber Cell intercepted him as he was on his way to attend a Chhath Puja event at a friend's place.

"I uploaded the footage to Facebook and Instagram, and the video subsequently went viral. Following this, police from the Wazirabad station, along with officers from the Cyber Cell (from the Maurice Nagar area), intercepted me. I was on my way to a friend’s place for a Chhath Puja event when they picked me up and placed me under arrest," he said. Azad said he was initially taken to Wazirabad police station and later transferred to Maurice Nagar police station after being presented before the Station House Officer (SHO). "They took me to the Wazirabad police station. After I was presented before the SHO, I was transferred to the Maurice Nagar police station. There, I was subjected to extensive questioning and an FIR was registered against me," he said. "I have now returned from there, accompanied by Advocate Arvind and several other associates. We intend to contest this case vigorously in court," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Delhi Police arrested one person in connection with the discovery of dead fish in the Yamuna River. The accused was subsequently released on bail, police said. According to Delhi Police, he was arrested for creating mischief. The arrest was made by North District Police following a complaint received from the Irrigation and Flood Control Department of the Delhi government. An FIR was registered at Wazirabad Police Station under Sections 353, 352 and 240 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the incident. Earlier, DCP (North) Niharika Bhatt said that an FIR would be registered against unknown persons and an investigation would be initiated to identify those responsible for the incident. (ANI)