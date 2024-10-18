Sabarimala online booking: How to book tickets for darshan of Lord Ayyappa in Kerala?

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has introduced a virtual queue system for Sabarimala pilgrims, capping daily entries at 70,000. Devotees can book their slots in advance via the TDB website and app, receiving a QR code for temple entry, although spot bookings may also be available.

For the benefit of the followers, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) established a virtual queue for pilgrims traveling to Sabarimala, with a daily cap of 70,000 spots. This choice was made in order to reduce the influx of pilgrims during the next pilgrimage season. According to TDB updates, devotees will be able to reserve their spots in advance via the virtual queue on the TDB website and app. They will also get a QR code, which they must provide at the temple complex's entry.

The state administration had previously declared 80,000 daily slots for Sabarimala Temple, which gives devotees the impression that 10,000 spaces would be available through spot reservations, which is a little misleading. Additionally, the state administration has stated that darshan would be permitted for visitors who do not make reservations online.

This announcement by the Pinarayi Vijayan government comes after it had earlier declared to exclusively give darshan through online registration for the upcoming pilgrimage season. The intent of the state government was met with rebuff by other members of the government.

How to purchase a virtual ticket for Sabarimala:

Enter your phone number and email address to log in first.

Make a new user ID if this is your first time enrolling.

We'll send an OTP for verification.

Next, provide your name, address, and mobile number along with the details of your ID proof.

Next, present a legitimate form of government identification, such as your passport, voter card, or Aadhaar card.

Click the "Continue" button now.

An OTP will then be sent to the phone number you provided.

Next, enter the OTP to validate the account.

Select the day of the temple visit.

To reserve your Sabarimala Virtual Q ticket, you must click the submit button below.

The Sabarimala temple is open for worship during specific periods each year. Devotees are encouraged to check the temple's schedule before planning their visit. The virtual queue system is available throughout these periods.

