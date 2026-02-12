An SIT team has arrived at the Sabarimala hill shrine to collect fresh samples for its probe into the alleged loss of 4.54 kg of gold from temple artefacts. The visit follows Kerala HC's approval. The team will collect samples after the temple closes.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged loss of gold from artefacts at the Sabarimala temple reached the hill shrine on Thursday to collect fresh samples as part of ongoing scientific analysis. The team, led by Superintendent of Police (SP) S Sasidharan, arrived at Pampa, the base camp, in the morning and proceeded to Sannidhanam by afternoon.

The move follows the Kerala High Court's approval on Monday to collect new samples for examination. As per the temple schedule, Sabarimala will open for the monthly pooja at 5 pm on Thursday and close on February 17 at 10 pm. The SIT is expected to collect the samples after the temple closes for the day, following completion of various poojas at the Sannidhanam.

Background of the Gold Theft Case

The Sabarimala gold theft case concerns allegations of the misappropriation of approximately 4.54 kilograms of gold from sacred temple artefacts, including the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) door frames and Dwarapalaka idols. The theft allegedly occurred in 2019 under the pretext of refinishing and re-gold-plating temple structures.

The controversy traces its origins to a 1998 donation by industrialist Vijay Mallya, who donated 30.3 kilograms of gold and 1,900 kilograms of copper for gold plating and cladding at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple. Subsequent inspections and court-monitored inquiries revealed discrepancies between the donated gold and the quantity allegedly used.

Former Devaswom Board President Released on Bail

Earlier in the day, Former Devaswom Board president N Vasu was released from the Thiruvananthapuram Special Sub-Jail on statutory bail in connection with the Sabarimala gold theft case. Vasu had spent 90 days in custody, with the bail granted as the charge sheet had not yet been filed. Vasu is the fifth accused to be released in the case. He is the third accused in the Dwarapalaka gold theft case and the fifth in the Sreekovil threshold gold theft case.