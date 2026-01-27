Opposition held a protest outside the Kerala Assembly over the Sabarimala gold theft case. LoP VD Satheesan demanded the Devaswom Minister's resignation and no CMO pressure on the SIT probe, while two MLAs began a satyagraha at the Assembly gate.

Opposition Protests Over Sabarimala Gold Theft

A protest was held outside the Kerala Legislative Assembly during the 16th session of the 15th Assembly over the Sabarimala gold theft case. The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Kerala Assembly, VD Satheesan, said his party has been demanding the resignation of the Devaswom Minister in connection with the Sabarimala gold theft case and insisted that there should be no pressure from the Chief Minister's Office in the SIT's investigation. He added that two party members, CR Mahesh and Najeeb Kanthapuram, have started a satyagraha in front of the Assembly entrance while still cooperating with the House proceedings.

"We have been protesting for the past several days, demanding the resignation of the Devaswom Minister in connection with the Sabarimala gold smuggling case. We are also demanding that there should be no pressure from the Chief Minister's Office on the SIT," Satheeshan said. "We are continuing this protest. Two of our members, CR Mahesh and Najeeb Kanthapuram, are beginning a satyagraha in front of the Assembly entrance. At the same time, we are cooperating with the proceedings of the House and moving forward with this protest," he said.

Protest Against High Court, Not Govt: CM Vijayan

Responding to the protest, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said it should not be seen as a protest against the government, but rather against the High Court, which is supervising the SIT and making decisions where needed. "This protest should not be projected as one against the government. In reality, it is a protest against the High Court. It is the High Court that is overseeing the SIT, making decisions and intervening wherever necessary. Though the protest led by the Leader of the Opposition is being staged at the Assembly gate, in effect, it amounts to a protest against the High Court," CM Vijayan said.

Background of the Case

The Sabarimala gold theft case concerns allegations of the misappropriation of approximately 4.54 kilograms of gold from sacred temple artefacts, including the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) door frames and Dwarapalaka idols. The theft allegedly occurred in 2019 under the pretext of refinishing and re-gold-plating temple structures.

The controversy traces its origins to a 1998 donation by industrialist Vijay Mallya, who had gifted 30.3 kilograms of gold and 1,900 kilograms of copper for gold plating and cladding work at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple. Subsequent inspections and court-monitored inquiries revealed discrepancies between the donated gold and the quantity allegedly used. (ANI)