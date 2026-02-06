The ED has summoned main accused Unnikrishnan Potti in the Sabarimala gold theft case, a day after he received statutory bail. The bail was granted as the SIT failed to file a report in time, prompting criticism from Congress.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has on Friday issued a summons to Unnikrishnan Potti for detailed interrogation on Friday regarding the Sabarimala gold theft case, in which he is the main accused.

Accused Granted Statutory Bail

Potti was released on Thursday after the Kollam Vigilance Court granted him statutory bail in the case being probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT). Potti is accused of misappropriating gold from the Dwarapalaka idols, the sanctum sanctorum, pillars, and door frames of the Sabarimala temple. Three other accused, former administrative officer Murari Babu, former executive officer Sudeesh Kumar, and former administrative officer S Sreekumar, have also been granted bail. His bail was granted under Section 187(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, as the Crime Branch failed to submit the final report within the prescribed time. Potti was arrested on November 3, 2025, and had remained in judicial custody for over 90 days. The case concerns the alleged theft of gold linked to the Sabarimala temple, which is under investigation by the Crime Branch. Further investigation into the matter is expected to continue despite bail being granted.

Congress Alleges Sabotage by Kerala Govt

Meanwhile, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala today said that the Sabarimala gold theft case has been completely sabotaged through "deliberate delays and inaction" by the Kerala government.

Addressing a press conference in Kannur, he claimed that the charge sheet is being intentionally delayed and that the Chief Minister is responsible for granting prosecution sanction. He said the chemical analysis report has been delayed and that the Chief Minister is responsible for both the delay in sanctioning and the report.

Chennithala alleged that while the CM's own party members failed to secure bail earlier, the system is now being manipulated to facilitate default bail. If all the accused are released, he warned, the case will be derailed.

He argued that had a partial chargesheet been filed, the accused would not have been eligible for bail, noting that even in the actress assault case, a partial charge sheet was submitted. Despite four months since the SIT was formed, he said authorities have still failed to trace where the stolen gold is.