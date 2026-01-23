Former Travancore Devaswom Board officer Murari Babu was granted statutory bail in the Sabarimala gold loss cases. The bail was granted by the Kollam Vigilance Court as the SIT failed to file charge sheets within the stipulated 90 days.

Kollam Vigilance Court on Friday granted statutory bail to former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) administrative officer Murari Babu in two cases related to the alleged gold loss at the Sabarimala temple. The court granted bail after 90 days had elapsed since his arrest, and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) failed to file charge sheets within the stipulated period.

Details on Accused Murari Babu

Murari Babu is the second accused in the case concerning the alleged loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idol plates, and the sixth accused in the case related to the alleged loss of gold from the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) doorframes.

He is currently lodged at the Special Sub Jail in Thiruvananthapuram and is expected to be released by Friday evening. He will be the first accused arrested in the Sabarimala gold loss cases to be released from jail.

Murari Babu was arrested in October last year on charges of conspiracy, after allegedly forwarding a proposal to electroplate the Dwarapalaka idols and Sreekovil doorframes to the TDB, as suggested by the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potti. At the time of arrest, Murari Babu was serving as Deputy Devaswom Commissioner in Haripad and was later suspended from service following the incident.

Wider Investigation and Other Accused

Earlier, Unnikrishnan Potti had secured statutory bail in the Dwarapalaka idol case, though he remains in custody in connection with the Sreekovil doorframe case.

The SIT has so far arraigned 16 accused in the Dwarapalaka idol case and 13 in the Sreekovil doorframe case.

Meanwhile, the court extended the remand of another accused, Thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru, by 14 days, with his bail plea scheduled for January 28.