Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan chaired a review meeting at Nilackal to assess preparations for the Sabarimala pilgrimage, focusing on crowd management and security. Ministers and officials inspected arrangements ahead of the pilgrimage season.

Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan chaired a high-level review meeting at the Sabarimala base camp in Nilackal to assess preparations for the upcoming Sabarimala Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season, with a focus on crowd management, security and facilities for devotees. Ahead of the meeting, Satheesan, accompanied by Tourism Minister P.C. Vishnunadh, Devaswom Minister K. Muralidharan and Travancore Devaswom Board President K. Jayakumar, visited the Nilackal guest house, KSRTC bus stand and police barracks to inspect the arrangements on the ground.

The team subsequently proceeded towards Pamba to review preparations at the pilgrimage site. In a post on X, Satheesan said the meeting brought together elected representatives and senior officials from various departments to ensure coordination and adequate arrangements for pilgrims.

Those present included Pathanamthitta MP Anto Antony, State Police Chief Ravada Chandrasekhar, MLAs and other senior officials. The review comes ahead of the annual pilgrimage season, when large numbers of devotees visit the Sabarimala temple. Authorities are assessing logistical arrangements and measures to facilitate the movement of pilgrims while maintaining safety and order.

Home Minister on Security and Crowd Control

Meanwhile, State Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said the police had been instructed to treat devotees in a friendly and respectful manner and that additional measures were being planned to reduce overcrowding. “The police will certainly treat devotees in a friendly and respectful manner. Specific instructions have been issued in this regard. We have also decided to intensify measures to reduce crowding,” Chennithala said.

He added that a separate police review meeting would be convened ahead of the Mandala-Makaravilakku season to provide further instructions and strengthen preparedness.

The coordinated reviews by the state government and concerned departments aim to address operational challenges before the pilgrimage begins. Officials are focusing on security, transport, crowd regulation and essential facilities to ensure that devotees can undertake the pilgrimage safely and smoothly.