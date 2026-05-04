SA Chandrasekhar, father of Thalapathy Vijay, expressed immense pride over his son's 'historical victory' in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. He praised Vijay's boldness as TVK won 98 seats, marking a new era in the state's politics.

SA Chandrasekhar Expresses Pride in Son's Victory

In a heartwarming tribute to his son's historic political victory, Thalapathy Vijay's father, former director SA Chandrasekhar, expressed immense pride and joy over the success of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Tamil Nadu's recent Assembly elections. Speaking to ANI, Chandrasekhar called Vijay's triumph a "historical victory" and a testament to his son's boldness and leadership. "As a father, I am very proud and happy. My wishes to my son. In the last two years, his confidence has been fantastic and the faith that I will come as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. I'm appreciating that attitude. As a leader, his boldness is that I will stand on my own legs with no alliance. I think it's a historical success, a historical victory for Vijay," he told ANI.

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TVK's Remarkable Political Debut

Vijay's meteoric rise in Tamil Nadu politics has been nothing short of remarkable. As TVK's chief, he led the party to 98 seats and is poised to emerge as the leader of the largest party in the state assembly. His political debut has made waves, signalling the potential for a major shift in Tamil Nadu's longstanding Dravidian political landscape, dominated for decades by the DMK and AIADMK.

Family Celebrates Historic Win

Earlier, Vijay's mother, Shoba Chandrasekhar, shared in the joy, calling the victory a moment of immense pride for their family. "I am so happy," she said, while her husband cheekily added, "She is not just his mother; she is his first fan." Vijay's cousin also expressed confidence in his leadership, saying, "He's energetic and driven, and everyone in Tamil Nadu expects him to bring the change they have been waiting for."

A New Era in Tamil Nadu Politics

TVK's rise to prominence in Tamil Nadu politics has stunned traditional Dravidian parties, positioning Vijay as a powerful force to reckon with. With TVK's impressive showing, the party is now one step away from leading the state.

The victory of TVK marks the dawn of a new political era in Tamil Nadu, as Vijay follows in the footsteps of legendary actor-turned-politicians like NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa. (ANI)