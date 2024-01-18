Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    S Jaishankar to visit Uganda and Nigeria; NAM summit, bilateral ties on agenda

    Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to embark on a two-nation visit to Uganda and Nigeria from January 19. In Uganda, he will lead a delegation at the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) under the theme 'Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence.'

    S Jaishankar to visit Uganda and Nigeria; NAM summit, bilateral ties on agenda
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Jan 18, 2024, 3:32 PM IST

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be undertaking a two-nation visit to Uganda and Nigeria from January 19. In Uganda, Jaishankar will be leading an Indian delegation at the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to be held at Kampala in Uganda on January 19-20. The Non-Aligned Movement is a grouping of 120 countries that are not formally aligned with or against any major power blocs. It was formed during the era of the Cold War. The NAM Summit will be preceded by deliberations at the Ministerial and Senior Officials levels. 

    "Minister of State for External Affairs Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh is representing India at the NAM Foreign Ministers’ meeting which will precede the NAM Summit,” the ministry said. 

    Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan will represent India at the G-77 Third South Summit which will be held in Kampala on 21-22 January 2024, it added.

    The 19th NAM Summit is being held under the leadership of Uganda. The theme of this summit is ‘Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence’. The ministry further said that India wholeheartedly supports Uganda’s theme for NAM and 'looks forward to engaging with NAM under Uganda’s leadership'.

    As one of the leading and founding members of NAM, “India remains committed to the principles and values of the movement.” Jaishankar would also meet with the Ugandan leadership and counterparts from NAM Member states, on the sidelines of the Summit.

    Jaishankar’s Nigeria visit

    On January 21, he will head towards Nigeria to co-chair the 6th India-Nigeria Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) with his counterpart and meet with other leaders. Undertaking his first visit to Nigeria, it is expected that the two countries will further consolidate bilateral relations.

    He will also inaugurate the 3rd edition of the Nigeria-India Business Council meeting, deliver a speech at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, and interact with CII Business delegates. He will also inaugurate the bust of Mahatma Gandhi. 

    Jaishankar will also chair the regional conference of Indian Heads of Missions. 

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2024, 3:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ram Mandir inauguration: IMD launches webpage for weather updates for Ayodhya gcw

    Ram Mandir inauguration: IMD launches webpage for weather updates for Ayodhya

    TMC leader Mahua Moitra challenges eviction notice in Delhi high court

    TMC leader Mahua Moitra challenges eviction notice in Delhi high court

    Kerala: Elderly woman attacked by relative over boundary dispute in Kollam rkn

    Kerala: Elderly woman attacked by relative over boundary dispute in Kollam

    Indian Navy swiftly responds to SOS call from US-owned ship facing drone attack in Gulf of Aden

    Indian Navy swiftly responds to SOS call from US-owned ship facing drone attack in Gulf of Aden

    South Western Railway collects highest-ever fines from over 6 lakh passenger in 9 months anr

    South Western Railway collects highest-ever fines from over 6 lakh passenger in 9 months

    Recent Stories

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Anupam Kher confirms to attend high-profile event at Ayodhya (Watch) RBA

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Anupam Kher confirms to attend high-profile event at Ayodhya (Watch)

    Tennis Heartbreak for Indians as Sumit Nagal loses to China's JC Shang in round 2 of Australian Open osf

    Heartbreak for Indians as Sumit Nagal loses to China's JC Shang in round 2 of Australian Open

    Samsung Galaxy S24 Galaxy S24+ Galaxy S24 Ultra India prices revealed gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra India prices revealed

    Bengaluru shocker: Man misbehaves with young woman allegedly over a bet with friends (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru shocker: Man misbehaves with young woman allegedly over a bet with friends (WATCH)

    Ram Mandir inauguration: IMD launches webpage for weather updates for Ayodhya gcw

    Ram Mandir inauguration: IMD launches webpage for weather updates for Ayodhya

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon