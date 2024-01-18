S Jaishankar to visit Uganda and Nigeria; NAM summit, bilateral ties on agenda

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to embark on a two-nation visit to Uganda and Nigeria from January 19. In Uganda, he will lead a delegation at the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) under the theme 'Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence.'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be undertaking a two-nation visit to Uganda and Nigeria from January 19. In Uganda, Jaishankar will be leading an Indian delegation at the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to be held at Kampala in Uganda on January 19-20. The Non-Aligned Movement is a grouping of 120 countries that are not formally aligned with or against any major power blocs. It was formed during the era of the Cold War. The NAM Summit will be preceded by deliberations at the Ministerial and Senior Officials levels.

"Minister of State for External Affairs Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh is representing India at the NAM Foreign Ministers’ meeting which will precede the NAM Summit,” the ministry said.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan will represent India at the G-77 Third South Summit which will be held in Kampala on 21-22 January 2024, it added.

The 19th NAM Summit is being held under the leadership of Uganda. The theme of this summit is ‘Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence’. The ministry further said that India wholeheartedly supports Uganda’s theme for NAM and 'looks forward to engaging with NAM under Uganda’s leadership'.

As one of the leading and founding members of NAM, “India remains committed to the principles and values of the movement.” Jaishankar would also meet with the Ugandan leadership and counterparts from NAM Member states, on the sidelines of the Summit.

Jaishankar’s Nigeria visit

On January 21, he will head towards Nigeria to co-chair the 6th India-Nigeria Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) with his counterpart and meet with other leaders. Undertaking his first visit to Nigeria, it is expected that the two countries will further consolidate bilateral relations.

He will also inaugurate the 3rd edition of the Nigeria-India Business Council meeting, deliver a speech at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, and interact with CII Business delegates. He will also inaugurate the bust of Mahatma Gandhi.

Jaishankar will also chair the regional conference of Indian Heads of Missions.