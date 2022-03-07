Russia-Ukraine war: PM Modi to hold telephonic conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky

This is the second time PM Modi will speak to Zelensky since the war began. The Prime Minister has also spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin after he launched an attack on Ukraine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday on the phone, news agency PTI quoted government sources as saying. The talk comes amid India’s ongoing efforts to evacuate its nationals, mostly students, from the conflict-ridden country.

Last month, both leaders had spoken to each other after India abstained during a vote on a US-sponsored UN Security Council resolution that deplored “in the strongest terms” Russia’s “aggression” against Ukraine.

India has abstained from resolutions at the United Nations which were brought up to criticise Russia for its military aggression on Ukraine.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “reach out” to Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the ongoing Russian offensive.

“All countries who enjoy special relations with India can appeal to PM Modi that we call on him to continue reaching out to Pres Putin and explaining that this war is against the interest of all. People of Russia are not interested in it either,” he said, as reported by news agency ANI.

On the other hand, Russia seeks better economic ties with India as it faces crippling sanctions from the West.

At least 364 civilians are confirmed to have been killed in Ukraine since Russian troops invaded on Feb. 24, and another 759 wounded, although the true numbers are probably “considerably higher”, a UN monitoring mission said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, late last night, Zelensky delivered an impassioned address to his nation, warning Russian troops that he will punish those who committed atrocities in Ukraine while the “only quiet place” that awaits them is the grave. “Today is Forgiveness Sunday. But we will not forgive hundreds and hundreds of victims. Thousands and thousands of sufferings. Instead of Forgiveness, there will be a Day of Judgment,” Zelensky added.