    Russia-Ukraine war: Drone attack damages Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactor

    The IAEA termed the attack as a clear violation of the basic principles for protecting Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. 'Such reckless attacks significantly increase the risk of a major nuclear accident and must cease immediately,' IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 8, 2024, 6:52 AM IST

    A drone attack on Sunday has caused damage to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine, the International Atomic Energy Agency has informed. One person was killed in the attack.

    Calling the attack 'a serious incident (with) potential to undermine the integrity of the reactor’s containment system,' the IAEA clarified that the damage caused by the drone attack at the Russia-controlled facility 'has not compromised nuclear safety'.

    According to the agency’s director-general, Rafael Grossi, the facility’s main reactor containment suffered three direct hits in the drone attack. This, Grossi said, is a clear violation of the basic principles for protecting Europe’s largest (nuclear power plant). 'Such reckless attacks significantly increase the risk of a major nuclear accident and must cease immediately,' he said.

    'No one can conceivably benefit or get any military or political advantage from attacks against nuclear facilities. This is a no go. I firmly appeal to military decision makers to abstain from any action violating the basic principles that protect nuclear facilities,' Grossi said.

    Meanwhile, Russian authorities blamed the Ukrainian military for using “self-exploding” drones to carry out a series of attacks against the plant. A statement posted on ZNPP’s official Telegram channel said a truck unloading food was damaged while another attack was carried out in the cargo port area of the facility.

    'Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and its infrastructure is unacceptable. No nuclear power plant in the world is designed to withstand full-fledged fire from the armed forces. Damage to infrastructure facilities may affect the safe operation of the nuclear power plant,' the statement said.

    Ukraine, however, rejected Russia’s accusations and denied any involvement in the attack, Andriy Yusov, the spokesperson for the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, told Ukrainian news outlet Ukrainska Pravda: "The aggressor state is once again endangering the nuclear facility, civilians and the environment of the whole of Europe. 

    Last Updated Apr 8, 2024, 7:06 AM IST
