Dravidar Kazhagam President K. Veeramani alleged the ruling alliance's administration is a 'show' and not governance, citing discontent among its supporters. He also described the DMK's recent electoral defeat as a temporary 'eclipse'.

Ruling Govt a 'Show', Not Governance

Dravidar Kazhagam President K. Veeramani on Sunday targeted the ruling alliance, claiming that dissatisfaction had emerged among both voters and parties supporting the government, and alleged that the administration was being run as a "show" rather than through governance. Veeramani made the remarks while leading the 'Periyar Walk' in Tiruchirappalli to mark the 148th birth anniversary of social reformer Thanthai Periyar.

"Those supporting the government are also discontented. The government is being run as a show, not as governance. Dissatisfaction had emerged not only among people who voted for the government but also among parties supporting the ruling alliance," Veeramani told reporters here.

He cited the by-elections in Madurantakam and Dharapuram as examples while speaking about the prevailing political situation.

Commenting on the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) defeat, Veeramani compared the setback to an eclipse and said that it would be temporary. "The DMK's defeat is like an eclipse. An eclipse lasts only for some time, and after that, clarity will return," he said.

The Dravidar Kazhagam leader further stressed that a government should establish its performance through visible actions and not merely by creating an impression of governance. "An administration should demonstrate governance through concrete action rather than merely creating an appearance of governance," Veeramani said.

'Periyar Walk' Marks 148th Birth Anniversary

The 'Periyar Walk' was organised to commemorate the birth anniversary of EV Ramasamy, popularly known as Thanthai Periyar, who founded the Self-Respect Movement and established the Dravidar Kazhagam. During the event, Veeramani highlighted the need to follow the principles and social reform ideals associated with Periyar. The walk was attended by members and supporters of the Dravidar Kazhagam.

EV Ramasamy, popularly known as Thanthai Periyar, was born on September 17, 1879, and was a prominent social reformer in Tamil Nadu. He founded the Self-Respect Movement and advocated for social equality, rationalism and opposition to caste-based discrimination.

The Dravidar Kazhagam holds programmes across Tamil Nadu every year to mark his birth anniversary and remember his social reform initiatives. Veeramani's remarks came amid ongoing political discussions in Tamil Nadu regarding electoral outcomes and the functioning of the ruling alliance. (ANI)