The Rangeelo Rural Fest 2026, organised by NDDB, kicked off at Banaras Hindu University. The event brings together farmers and dairy professionals to showcase advancements in dairy farming, animal husbandry, and rural development in Uttar Pradesh.

The two-day Rangeelo Rural Fest 2026, organised by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and NDDB Dairy Services, commenced at Helipad Ground, Banaras Hindu University, bringing together farmers, dairy professionals, researchers and industry stakeholders to showcase advancements in dairy farming, animal husbandry and rural development.

Government's Push for Scientific Dairying

Chief Guest, Dharampal Singh, Minister of Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development, Government of Uttar Pradesh, emphasised the importance of scientific dairy farming, indigenous cattle breed improvement and animal healthcare in strengthening rural livelihoods. He highlighted the need to enhance milk productivity, improve animal nutrition and breeding practices, and ensure transparent payments to farmers. He also referred to government initiatives supporting dairy farmers through financial assistance, veterinary services and livestock protection.

BHU's Role in Dairy Research and Innovation

Vice-chancellor, Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, highlighted the significance of the programme and BHU’s potential collaboration with NDDB in advancing research and innovation in dairy services, milk production, technology, economics and management. Referring to the university’s Institute of Agricultural Sciences, which has 2 major areas, Agriculture and Veterinary Sciences, he emphasised the importance of strengthening academic and research engagement in the dairy sector. Chaturvedi also highlighted BHU’s dairy facilities, including its dairy farm at the Rajiv Gandhi South Campus, and expressed confidence that the programme would promote scientific awareness and benefit farmers.

State Initiatives and Women's Empowerment

Smt. Dhanlaxmi K, Milk Commissioner, Government of Uttar Pradesh, highlighted the state’s contribution to national milk production and the role of dairying in rural livelihoods, employment, nutrition and women’s empowerment. She outlined initiatives under the Nand Baba Mission and the Uttar Pradesh Dairy Development and Investment Promotion Policy, 2022, aimed at enhancing milk production, strengthening infrastructure and improving farmers’ incomes.

NDDB's Commitment to Uttar Pradesh

Meenesh Shah Chairman, NDDB and NDDB Dairy Services, highlighted NDDB’s collaboration with the Government of Uttar Pradesh in reviving and operating dairy plants in Varanasi, Kanpur, Kannauj, Gorakhpur and Ambedkar Nagar. He emphasised the nutritional and socio-economic importance of milk production and reaffirmed the commitment to expanding dairy operations and creating sustainable income opportunities for farmers.

Strengthening Rural Livelihoods Through Collaboration

Durga Shankar Mishra, Board of Directors, NDDB, acknowledged NDDB’s contribution to strengthening Uttar Pradesh’s dairy sector, particularly through improved milk procurement, animal breeding, nutrition and digital technologies that promote transparency in farmers’ payments. He emphasised the role of dairy development in improving rural livelihoods and encouraged greater collaboration and innovation in the sector.

In his welcome address, C P Devanand, Managing Director, NDDB Dairy Services, stated that Rangeelo provides a platform for farmers and stakeholders from across the country to learn about the latest technologies, innovations and research in the dairy sector. He emphasised that strengthening farmers and rural livelihoods is central to building a stronger rural economy.

Festival Highlights and Exhibits

The programme commenced with Anita Sehgal Vasundhra, while the vote of thanks was delivered by Rajiv Krishnan. BHU's faculties and institutes were prominently represented across the festival. The Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences showcased products such as silage, animal nutrition products and chhena kheer, while the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences presented agricultural produce, including varieties of wheat, pulses and gram. The Department of Dairy Science and Food Technology showcased Mahamana Prasadam, an FSSAI-licensed product developed at the university.

Showcasing Indigenous Breeds and Innovations

A key highlight of the event was the bull show, which showcased indigenous cattle breeds, including Gir, Tharparkar, Sahiwal and Bhadawari. The programme also featured the presentation of the 2nd NDDB Merit Scholarship Awards for 2025–26, recognising academic merit. The festival featured more than 50 stalls displaying technologies, equipment and innovations across the dairy value chain, alongside BHU's own exhibits. Exhibits included farm equipment, milling machines, digital thawing systems, smart weighing scales, robotic milking systems, data-driven dairy management solutions, artificial insemination equipment, animal nutrition products, herbal remedies and vaccines, including those focused on the prevention of Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD). Leading dairy brands, including Mother Dairy, Dhara, Safal and Parag, participated alongside private-sector organisations and academic institutions.

Prakash Bindu, IAS, Managing Director, Pradeshik Cooperative Dairy Federation (PCDF), Uttar Pradesh, Jayatheertha Chary, Director, Mother Dairy, and Guru Prasad Singh, Member, NDDB were also present on the occasion.

The event witnessed the participation of students, researchers, farmers and industry stakeholders, providing a platform for knowledge exchange and showcasing the role of scientific research, technological innovation and collaboration in advancing dairy development and strengthening rural livelihoods. (ANI)