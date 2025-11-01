Following the murder of activist Dularchand Yadav in Mokama, Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal has assured that the rule of law will prevail and culprits will be punished. The incident occurred amid campaigning for the high-stakes assembly polls.

'Rule of Law in Bihar': BJP Chief Responds

Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal, emphasised that there is a rule of law in Bihar and assured that anyone involved in the case will be punished accordingly. Speaking about the murder of political activist Dularchand Yadav in Mokama, Jaiswal stated that a detailed response would follow once the investigation report is available, but reassured that the administration is monitoring the situation closely and taking strict action against the culprits. "There is a rule of law in Bihar, no matter who the criminal is, they will be punished under the rule of law. Only after the investigation report comes can anything be said in detail about this, but the entire administration is keeping an eye on the incident and is taking strict action against the criminals," he said.

Activist Killed in Infamous 'Bahubali' Stronghold

On October 30, Dularchand Yadav was killed during firing between the two sides while campaigning for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Mokama. Mokama is infamous for being a stronghold of influential and often controversial "strongmen" or "bahubalis" in Bihar politics, most notably Anant Kumar Singh, his brother Dilip Singh and Surajbhan Singh. Mokama is now once again in the limelight after the murder of Dularchand Yadav, as the vote battle may be influenced because of the incident.

High-Stakes Electoral Battle in Mokama

Mokama, which will vote in the first phase on November 6, is once again set to witness a high-voltage electoral contest in the 2025 polls, as Janata Dal (United) has fielded strongman Anant Singh, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal has nominated Veena Devi, wife of former MP and influential leader Surajbhan Singh. Both candidates come from the Bhumihaar community, setting the stage for a direct clash of political legacies in one of Bihar's most volatile yet politically significant constituencies.

Bihar Election Schedule

The voting for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, whereas bye-elections for eight seats across seven states and Union Territories will be held on November 11. The results for both will be declared on November 14.